City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
Learn To Save A Life - EMT Training
Learn lifesaving skills from your community professionals. Original and Refresher Basic Life Support (EMT) Trainings available. Register for these courses here: www.putnamcountyny.com/life. For more information and directions, please call the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services at (845) 808-4000.
Ridgefield High School Senior Commits to Swim (and Be a Nurse) at Providence
In this week's newsletter, Ridgefield Public Schools announced that Ridgefield High School senior and Swim Team captain Caroline Kelly committed to continuing her swimming career at Providence College. "Caroline led the powerhouse team to an undefeated season winning an FCIAC and two state championships for the Tigers! A true student-athlete,...
Summer Job Opportunities in New Fairfield
Lifeguards Wanted! Are you interested in working at the Town park/beach this summer and currently hold a Lifeguard with waterfront Skills certification? We are looking for lifeguards to join our awesome team at the town beach!. If you are 16 years or older and interested in training for a lifeguard...
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 7 to 10 pm. ‘Love is in the air, let’s celebrate with flair’ at beautiful Lounsbury House on Saturday, February 11th, 7:00-10pm. Join us for festive cocktails & hors d’oeuvres, live acoustic guitar with Bob Curiano,...
Bethel Public Schools 2023-2024 Proposed Education Budget Presentation Proposes 5.95% Increase
In the last few years, because education budgets are so complex, the Board of Education has asked the administration to divide the information into two parts. The first part was on November 3, 2022. On that date, I presented to the Board of Education an overview of current trends and needs that affected the development of the 2023-2024 school budget. Included in that presentation were topics such as enrollment trends, class size, growing special education needs, etc. We also discussed the impact of the end of the Federal grants the district has received as a result of the pandemic. A copy of that November 3rd presentation is linked here. You can also watch the video of the presentation/meeting by clicking this link.
Let's help New Canaan Police Department raise funds for their K-9 program!
The New Canaan Police Department is looking to raise money for our K-9 program. The K-9 program is solely run by generous donations. The main objective is to raise funds for a new K-9 vehicle. Officer Obando and K9 Apollo currently use a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. With the help of this fund, the K-9 unit would be able to get a 2020 Ford Explorer. This new vehicle would allow for more space for K-9 Apollo, as well as new technology and equipment needed inside of the vehicle for the K-9 Unit to perform its duties. The fund will also help cover costs associated with training, medical care, food, nutrition, and of course toys for Apollo.
Westport Prevention Coalition Partners with Local Merchants for "Liquor Stickers" Campaign
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and Human Services Director Elaine Daignault have announced the Westport Prevention Coalition's (WPC) new campaign to combat underage drinking in Westport. The WPC began working with alcohol retailers in December to provide complimentary “Liquor Stickers” to local package stores. The campaign provides free information...
Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale
When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
Ridgefield resident Jennifer Bozian, 53, has died
Jennifer Bozian of Longboat Key, FL and Ridgefield, CT passed away on Thursday, January 19, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 53. She was surrounded by loved ones at home in Ridgefield, CT as family and friends shared time with her throughout the holidays. Jennifer was...
Trapped Horse Saved by Emergency Responders
At approximately 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the newly formed Putnam County Technical Rescue Team and the Patterson Fire Department were requested to assist the Croton Falls Fire Department and the Westchester County Technical Rescue Team with a horse rescue on Hardscrabble Road in North Salem. The Putnam...
This Week in the City: Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the Everbridge platform
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services Director Matthew Cassavechia to remind residents to sign up for the Danbury ALERT communications platform. Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the...
CT DOT Approves Expanded Offerings on State-Owned Property at Allen’s Meadow
We are pleased to announce the Connecticut Department of Transportation's (CT DOT) written confirmation of their approval of a new lease agreement with the Town for the state-owned land at Allen’s Meadow which allows for the following not currently allowed under the existing lease:. Community gardens. Turf fields. Lighting.
Candidate List of Upcoming Elections in Yonkers
Https://yonkersinsider.blogspot.com/.../yonkers-insider... Yonkers Insider: Update on 2023 Election Races: Elections 2023. This List I put together to update my readers on the Political Landscape in some of the races in Yonkers for Elections 2023. Yonkers Mayor: Democrats: Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Margaret Fountain Coleman and Prince Robinson. Republicans: It is rumored...
