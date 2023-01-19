ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fox 8 Jukebox: The Four Kings and The Queen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a New Year and the Fox 8 Jukebox is thrilled to welcome a new band to the studio. The Four Kings and The Queen made their Fox 8 debut this morning and had everyone singing along. The band is based out of Geneva, Ohio and is known for putting on amazing Motown shows. The Four Kings and The Queen plays all over Northeast Ohio and has a show on February 18th at The Red Hawke Grille in Concord.
French Pastries

French pastries! Li’l Boite Patisserie is located on Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland.
How East Tech student got into school with assault rifle

Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has helped reveal the story behind a student caught with a semi-automatic rifle in a local school. The bust happened last October, but Cleveland Police video has now been released. We now know how that gun ended up inside that school.
Winter weather: Timing on upcoming snowfall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quiet night, but cold with lows near 30. Cloudy skies. Snow totals anywhere from nearly 1-2 feet below normal for this point in the season. Expect to raise these numbers a bit as we close out January. Sunday will be a different story. Our next panhandle...
Sweet & Savory Baked Goods

Cheesecakes & stuffed breads! Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe is located on Berea Commons in Berea.
Gusty winds, cold temps with snow showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are in the upper 30s, but when combined with the gusty 30 mph winds, feels like we’re in the lower to mid-20s. On-and-off snow showers will continue through the day on Friday with light accumulation. Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix...
Wintry mix this weekend? Here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy as a few flurries continue tonight before coming to an end by early tomorrow morning. A dusting is possible by the morning in a few locations. Temperatures will be cold, mid to upper 20s. Quiet to start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably...
