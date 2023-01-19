Slide 1 of 29: The former Queen of the Netherlands, Beatrix, is a ‘modern grandma’ her grandchildren say. During the pandemic, Beatrix learned to video call and Countess Eloise, who’s also active as an influencer on Instagram, explained to her how she should follow her on social media. “There is a generation gap”, according to Eloise, “but if I explain it calmly to her, she surely understands it.”

2 DAYS AGO