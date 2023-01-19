University Heights backyard garbage collection comes with added costs, city official says

Read full article on original website
Akron residents sue city over controversial sale of White Pond Drive land
AKRON, Ohio – Residents are fighting the city’s controversial sale of 68 acres off White Pond Drive to a developer who wants to build a $55 million housing and retail project. Homeowners near the site and a group, LEAD for Pollinators, filed a lawsuit in Summit County Common...
Cleveland Water planning future water main replacement projects in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Cleveland water is planning a major waterline project in the next year or two for North Avenue in Parma. “Generally the northern part of Parma has six-inch waterlines installed before 1954 that were cast iron and without internal cement lining,” Parma City Engineer Hasmukh Patel said.
Lakewood City Council ponders ‘Pay to Stay’ eviction law
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Roughly two years after City Council expanded rental rights during the pandemic as an answer to an expiring CDC eviction moratorium, a permanent “Pay to Stay” ordinance is currently under consideration. “This has proven an effective way to make it so people can’t get evicted...
Cleveland City Council members want half of city’s casino tax revenue to spend in their wards
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tensions rose Monday during a meeting between Cleveland City Council members and Mayor Justin Bibb’s finance chief over a council proposal that would allow council, rather than the mayor, to decide how to spend millions in casino tax revenues. At issue is a proposal introduced...
ODOT plans reconstruction of I-490 in Cleveland, seeks public input
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on plans to reconstruct a 2.3-mile section of Interstate 490 in Cleveland, a project that would take more than two years to complete. According to a news release from ODOT, the estimated $48.5 million project would replace the pavement...
South Euclid mayoral, council positions to get pay raise
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council took action Monday (Jan. 23) that will increase the salary of the person holding the position of mayor beginning in 2024 and of council members elected in the next at-large and ward elections. The position of mayor will see an increase from the current...
Parma Fire Department hires eight new firefighters
PARMA, Ohio -- Late last year, the Parma Fire Department was notified that it was the recipient of a $771,396 award from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program. Fire Chief Michael Lasky said the timing of the grant was perfect, considering that his department was in the...
Brecksville residents invited to Thursday night hearing on Valor Acres
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will host a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26) to discuss the 24-acre mixed-use portion of Valor Acres, the sprawling multi-use development at the northwest corner of Brecksville and Miller roads. The hearing will take place in Brecksville City Hall, 9069 Brecksville Road....
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
Parma to increase service department fleet by 18 vehicles
PARMA, Ohio -- Over the next two years, the Parma Service Department is planning to spend $751,190 toward the purchase of 18 vehicles. “This is a big purchase and we’re not done,” Service Director Tony Vannello said. “We do have an aging fleet of vehicles. We have been trying to purchase vehicles for the last year, and obviously with some supply chain issues we had a difficult time.”
See morning snowfall totals across Greater Cleveland; highest amounts in Medina, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Just light snow blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio early Wednesday, though more could be on the way. The late morning update of the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service calls another 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts in extreme Northeast Ohio. The advisory runs through 4 p.m.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Lakewood police using grant for new Madison Park safety cameras and added officer overtime
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Two years after Madison Park was the site of criminal activity -- including shootings -- Lakewood police are earmarking recently awarded funding to boost safety at the popular park. Police Chief Kevin Kaucheck said the $217,752 Office of Criminal Justice Services grant will be used to reduce...
City details plans for reconstruction of West Smith Road in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- The city will be kicking off its roadwork for the year with the West Smith Road reconstruction project, covering a portion of West Smith from just east of State Road to South Court Street. This project will involve the removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement,...
Homicide numbers slowly declining in Cleveland; advocates worry about youth safety in the city
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myesha Crowe, the executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, was shaken and disheartened as she walked the halls of John Adams College and Career Academy days after a student, Pierre McCoy, was killed at a bus stop near the school earlier this month. Few people...
Cuyahoga County food pantries, SNAP recipients bracing for reduction in benefits
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the pandemic-era federal food stamp benefits end in March, Carrie Traylor said her food budget will drop from $250 per month to $58. That’s a loss of about two weeks of food, the 64-year-old woman, who is battling colon cancer, told cleveland.com. “I’m scared,”...
North Olmsted police officers will be getting body cameras
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Nearly a quarter-century after North Olmsted police added dash cameras to their cruisers, the department is in the process of purchasing body cameras for its officers. Police Chief Bob Wagner said that while the latest technological upgrade has been available for a while, he was waiting...
Car traveling on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires, stopped; drunk driver arrested: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Warrensville Center Road. At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police...
Grateful for Judge Joan Synenberg’s care and caring in exercise of her judicial powers
Thank you for your story highlighting a snapshot of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg’s career (”Is Cuyahoga County on the verge of losing ‘Judge Joan’?” Dec. 29). Synenberg lost her re-election bid last fall but late last year was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to fill a temporary vacancy on the Cuyahoga County bench until January 2025.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
