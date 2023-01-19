University Heights backyard garbage collection comes with added costs, city official says

PARMA, Ohio -- Over the next two years, the Parma Service Department is planning to spend $751,190 toward the purchase of 18 vehicles. “This is a big purchase and we’re not done,” Service Director Tony Vannello said. “We do have an aging fleet of vehicles. We have been trying to purchase vehicles for the last year, and obviously with some supply chain issues we had a difficult time.”

PARMA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO