MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...

