How to protect plants and pets during the incoming cold weather
A volunteer with Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue said you should keep your dog's paws warm while the owner of Rozet Nursery said you should use mulch to retain water.
Mosaic Collection Celebrates Company’s Decades in Business
New Ravenna is pleased to present the Heritage collection, in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary. The 14 mosaic designs in the collection are handcrafted in Virginia from stone, jewel glass, and Glazed Basalto with accents of brass and metallic glaze. Heritage was inspired by New Ravenna’s three decades of artisan innovation, which have created an American legacy in the art of mosaic design. The essential design ethos from each decade was reinterpreted to create a collection that honors ancient mosaic techniques, while celebrating innovation in materials, and imaginative design. History, Texture, and Color comprise the categories, which reflect each decade.
Vinyl Institute to Accelerate Post-consumer PVC Recycling across the U.S.
The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, today announced the formation of VIABILITY, a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating post-consumer PVC recycling across the country. The grant program will make available up to $1 million in funds each year over the next three years from four PVC resin manufacturers in the U.S. (Formosa, Oxy, Shintech, and Westlake).
Simpson Strong-Tie Expands Construction Trades Support Program with Habitat for Humanity
Simpson Strong-Tie has expanded its Construction Trades Support program with Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley. Formerly held once a year, program events will now take place twice yearly, with an expanded agenda that includes hands-on activities in the plumbing and electrical trades. The second leg of the program will expand on opportunities for participants who are highly motivated to pursue a trades career, and includes a build day with Habitat.
