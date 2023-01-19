Fort Mill’s newest restaurant opens today, aiming to serve ‘the best wings in town’

It’s opening day for a new Fort Mill eatery.

VooDoo Wing Co. held a friends and family event Wednesday night. The new restaurant opens to everyone at 11 a.m. Thursday. The 1646 S.C. 160 location across from Baxter is the sixth site for the Alabama-based chicken wing spot.

The new opening comes in the former Blacow Burgers site , which closed after seven years.

VooDoo plans to open additional sites in the Charlotte market on the North Carolina side of the state line.

“VooDoo is a fast casual wing concept with a bar,” said co-owner Brandon Shively. “We want to be a community gathering place where people can come get the best wings in town.”

VooDoo serves large and small batch chicken wings, boneless or traditional, in more than a dozen flavor options. There are many of the expected flavors, plus more unusual ones like Cajun ranch, Jamaican jerk, spicy PB&J and mango habanero. VooDoo also has sandwiches, sides and desserts.