Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen charged for online threats causing school to go remote
According to Grove City Police, charges have been filed against a 15-year-old boy after online threats caused Grove City Middle School to have a remote learning day last Thursday.
Salem student arrested, accused of bringing gun to after-school program
A 17-year-old from Salem is in Columbiana County's Tobin Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested Friday morning.
State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County. According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday. The person at the other end of...
wtae.com
State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
WFMJ.com
Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats
Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
WFMJ.com
Warren Schools offer grief counseling after student dies in arson blaze
Warren City School officials say grief counseling will be available on Friday after a the body of a student was found in a burning home that authorities say was purposely set on fire. The State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire that claimed the life of sixteen-year-old Chassidy Broadstone as...
Police investigating child hit in Warren
Warren police were called out to the city's west side for reports of a child struck Saturday evening.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital.
venangoextra.com
OC water main break wreaks havoc downtown
A water main burst under Seneca Street in Oil City late Friday afternoon, turning a portion of the street into a torrent and snarling traffic. The water bubbled up into the street a little before 4:30 p.m. from the breech filling the street and spilled a little bit onto the nearby sidewalk as city workers sought to turn off the water.
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
Stun gun used on father while EMTs work on baby
A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report.
Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide
Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere.
Allegheny Township man accused of spanking 5-year-old so hard it left handprint, bruises
An Allegheny Township man was accused of spanking a 5-year-old so hard that it left a handprint on the child’s back and buttocks. Benjamin Paul Eshenbaugh, 35, of Kepple Road was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated assault of a child under age 6 and endangering the welfare of a child.
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
27 First News
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
Man wanted for death of 4-year-old arrested in Youngstown
Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a fugitive wanted for murdering a 4-year-old in 2020.
d9and10sports.com
Sharon Boys Outlast Grove City in Overtime; Franklin, Warren, Farrell Light up the Scoreboard in Wins Jan. 20, 2023
SHARON, Pa. – Derek Douglas scored seven of his 20 points in overtime as Sharon beat Grove City, 61-57. District 9 Boys Recaps • District 9 Girls Recaps. Santino Piccirilli had 14 points for Sharon, while Lamont Austin added 12. Nathan Greer led Grove City with 20 points...
Driver taken to hospital after crash in Struthers
A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Struthers.
Three years after Allegheny County woman disappears, police renew efforts to find her
Three years after a Shaler Township woman disappered, police are renewing efforts to locate her. Janet Walsh was 70 years old when she was last seen on Jan. 19, 2020, on Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler. She has not been seen or heard from since. Walsh left behind all of...
Comments / 0