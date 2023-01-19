ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats

Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
venangoextra.com

OC water main break wreaks havoc downtown

A water main burst under Seneca Street in Oil City late Friday afternoon, turning a portion of the street into a torrent and snarling traffic. The water bubbled up into the street a little before 4:30 p.m. from the breech filling the street and spilled a little bit onto the nearby sidewalk as city workers sought to turn off the water.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
SEWICKLEY, PA
27 First News

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy