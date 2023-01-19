Read full article on original website
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case
The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
Man Arrested With Stolen Credit Card After Failing to Pay Cab Fare in Manitowoc
A man was arrested in Manitowoc early this morning after he failed to pay cab fare. The cab driver called the Manitowoc Police Department and requested to speak to an officer when a 20-year-old man was unable to pay his fare. The driver informed the responding officer that the man...
Appleton Police Explains What to Do if You Accidentally Call 911
What are you supposed to do when you accidentally call 911?. It’s a problem many people have when they get a new cellphone or smartwatch, as those devices have the ability to call 911 without being unlocked. Some have even accidentally placed that call while the phone was in...
School Bus Slides into a Ditch in Brown County, No One Injured
All of the students on a school bus are safe after the bus slid into a ditch yesterday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere, namely middle and high school students when it entered the ditch in the area of Olden Glen Road and North Olden Glen Road at around 8:30 a.m.
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
City of Manitowoc Discussing Adding EpiPens to Emergency Kits in City Buildings
The City of Manitowoc is working on getting Epi-Pens placed in emergency kits in all city buildings. Mayor Justin Nickels told us that this idea actually started with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities before it was discussed locally. He said the local discussion began when the Public Safety Committee met...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Gabriel Davis Pedahel, 23, Chilton, 2nd degree sexual assault of a child on 4/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) No contact with N.P.; 4) Comply with sex offender registry and rules; 5) No unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of incidental contact and contact at agent’s discretion; 6) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing 01-18-2023 by 5:00 p.m.; 7) Four (4) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 8) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
New Manitowoc Boys And Girls Club Executive Director Talks History, Plans for the Future
The recently-hired Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Manitowoc is a county native and a graduate of Reedsville High School. During an appearance this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Jody Kasten spoke about the origin of the national organization. “There were three women in...
Blood Donors Sought With Next Blood Drive January 31st
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors as every 2 seconds someone in this country needs blood. Your blood donation can help save lives. The next blood drive in our lakeshore area is on Tuesday, January 31st from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street.
Manitowoc Emergency Management Director Talks Winer Preparedness
Manitowoc County’s Emergency Services Director advises local residents to be prepared in 2023. Kayla Beckerdite says everybody talks about New Year’s resolutions, but if you have travel plans, she said putting together that car emergency kit she said is very important. It should include “…jumper cables, blankets, water,...
City of Manitowoc Continues its Battle with the Emerald Ash Borer
The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”
Members Sought for Manitowoc County Dome Ad Hoc Advisory Committee
Manitowoc County Board Chair Tyler Martell has announced that he’s seeking citizens who are interested to serve on the Ad Hoc Advisory-Dome Advisory Committee. Martell says that the committee’s purpose is to provide recommendations to the County Public Works Committee on project scope and budget considerations in regard to the Dome remodel project.
American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story
American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
Ships Sweep Bay Port And Dvorachek Joins 1000 Point Club At Reedsville
Manitowoc Lincoln 78 Bay Port 68. De Pere 97 Green Bay Preble 33. Pulaski 62 Sheboygan South 37. Sheboygan North 68 Notre Dame 58. Ashwaubenon 71 Green Bay Southwest 56. Manitowoc Lutheran 61 Reedsville 56. ( During that contest, Zach Dvorachek reached and exceeded the 1,000 point mark in his high school career totalling 20 points in the Panthers loss. Camden Dvorachek chipped in 15 points to go along with 17 rebounds. The visiting Lancers had 3 players in double figures lead by Derek Laabs with 18 points. Noah Czarneski tallied 16 and Noah Lukasek added 12 points.)
Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight
Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
Healthiest Manitowoc County Unveils Youth Resource Hub
Healthiest Manitowoc County, the member organizations of the Youth Agency Network, and Coolest Coast have collaborated to launch a new online resource: The Youth Resource Hub of Manitowoc County. The Youth Resource Hub is an online resource center and one-stop-shop for youth and their families, caregivers, and advocates who want...
Norman G. Loeh
Norman G. Loeh. age 79 of rural Whitelaw (Manitowoc County) passed away unexpectedly at his residence Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. Norman was born in Manitowoc on October 6, 1943 to the late Norman H. and Ann (Nemecek) Loeh. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961 and was a Veteran of the United States Army, 1965-1967, having been stationed in Germany for 18 months. Norman married Bonita (Bonnie) Burish on August 17, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kellnersville. She was his sweetheart for 54 years.
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Says the Public has Gone “Above and Beyond”
“It’s been above and beyond. It really has shown us how much this community values this space.”. That is what Jackie Erdman, the Executive Director of the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan had to say in response to the outpouring of love and support her organization has received over the past several weeks.
