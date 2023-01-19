ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Celebrates Longest-Running No. 1 Single News by Hyping Up SZA

By Cara O’Bleness
 3 days ago

Her single ‘Anti-Hero’ has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for eight weeks.

We love to see women supporting women, and mega star Taylor Swift again proved what a class act she is by lifting up a fellow artist.

On Jan. 17, news broke that Swift’s “Anti-Hero” was officially the singer-songwriter’s longest-running No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, having held the top spot for eight non-consecutive weeks.

In truly humble Swift fashion, the “Lavender Haze” singer took to Instagram to thank her fans, while also shouting out another chart-topping female artist, SZA.

“What on Earth I love you guys,” the 11-time Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram Story the same day. “PS - Been listening to @SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!! 💗.”

SZA’s track, “Kill Bill,” is currently at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The 33-year-old singer dropped her second studio album, SOS , in December. It has held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 for five consecutive weeks.

Swift's shout-out comes amid rumors of a feud as the two artists have been neck and neck on the charts recently. Both have shared that they have nothing but love for one another.

The “Good Days” singer posted a tweet on Jan. 6, shutting down talk of any issues between her and Swift.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn,” she wrote.

