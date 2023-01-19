Blaine Briggs has retired from the Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. after 36 years. Briggs served as executive vice president and state manager since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance saw its AM Best rating increase from a B+ to an A. That better rating came despite severe hurricanes that caused billions of dollars worth of damage to property in Louisiana. Biggs was also instrumental is finding a site for a new Louisiana Farm Bureau state office. He was heavily involved in the design and construction of the building, which opened in August.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO