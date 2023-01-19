ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM

— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Jan. 11-17

BANK: 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, new building for CLB The Community Bank; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Womack and Sons Construction Group; $1.4 million. STORAGE: 2450 SW Evangeline Thruway; description, new storage for Energy Pipe; applicant, Istre Engineering Services; contractor, Steel Construction Management; $250,000. RESTAURANT: 4555 Johnston St., description,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Charity Ball Association presents debutantes at annual ball

The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge presented 10 young women at its annual Le Bal de Noel on Dec. 29 at the Crowne Plaza. Sara Elizabeth Be, daughter of Candy and Dr. Robert Be. Katherine Angele Carmouche, daughter of Amy Carmouche and Dr. David Carmouche. Lilly Joan Chastain, daughter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SLU's Professional Sales Team places second in national competition

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Professional Sales Team won second place out of 80 universities in the World Cup of Sales at the 2022 International Collegiate Sales Competition. Hosted each year in Orlando, Florida, by Florida State University, the event is the largest university sales competition in the world. Southeastern students...
HAMMOND, LA
Cows, goats, swine take over Lamar-Dixon for parish livestock show

From Friday to Saturday, the barns and exhibition areas were filled with beef, sheep, cows, swine, poultry, rabbits and goats and their handlers as livestock season kicked off at the 2023 Ascension Livestock Association’s 4H/FFA Parish Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Ascension 4-H and FFA exhibitors...
GONZALES, LA
12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say

Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Iberia strikes early and cruises to win over Comeaux

The New Iberia boys basketball team opened District 3-5A play in style Thursday with a 57-42 road win over Comeaux. The Yellow Jackets improved to 20-1 as coach Chad Pourciau's club continues its quest to improve on its state quarterfinal exit a year ago. The Yellow Jackets’ guards pushed the...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Two tragedies, one small town: Brusly residents show the meaning of community

Brusly residents stopped by Alexander Park in a steady stream Saturday to purchase jambalaya meals as part of a fundraiser for victims of a Jan. 7 duplex fire that left four families without a home. It was a familiar scene. On Jan. 14, many of those same residents lined up to donate blood for Liam Dunn, the third victim in the police chase crash that killed two Brusly High School students and left Dunn in critical condition.
BRUSLY, LA
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Kolby Frederick, 27, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and expired vehicle registration.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Personnel moves at Blue Cross, Kean Miller, Emergent Method

Blaine Briggs has retired from the Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. after 36 years. Briggs served as executive vice president and state manager since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance saw its AM Best rating increase from a B+ to an A. That better rating came despite severe hurricanes that caused billions of dollars worth of damage to property in Louisiana. Biggs was also instrumental is finding a site for a new Louisiana Farm Bureau state office. He was heavily involved in the design and construction of the building, which opened in August.
BATON ROUGE, LA
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Aloo gobi and chicken vindaloo, a king cake latte and more: Best things we ate this week

I’ve had a lingering head cold, but a recent lunch at Al-Noor Kitchen helped put me on the path to recovery. Al-Noor is takeout-focused, but the dishes were elegantly presented by an attentive server. I shared an order of aloo gobi — a vegetarian dish of cauliflower and potatoes, colored with turmeric and spiced with garam masala; and chicken vindaloo — a curry of vinegar-marinated chicken.
BATON ROUGE, LA

