Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Emergency Management Director Talks Winer Preparedness

Manitowoc County’s Emergency Services Director advises local residents to be prepared in 2023. Kayla Beckerdite says everybody talks about New Year’s resolutions, but if you have travel plans, she said putting together that car emergency kit she said is very important. It should include “…jumper cables, blankets, water,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
1-21-23 fdl county using arpa funds to upgrade landfill

A Fond du Lac County committee is recommending spending federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the county landfill. The resolution calls for the county to appropriate $580,000 in federal ARPA funds toward upgrades and repairs at the landfill. County executive Sam Kaufman says some of the monitoring wells at the landfill are outdated and non compliant with DNR regulations. Kaufman says at this point although some of the wells are not operational a sufficient number of monitoring wells are working. However, Kaufman says if repaires are not made contamination could be a concern down the road.
Healthiest Manitowoc County Unveils Youth Resource Hub

Healthiest Manitowoc County, the member organizations of the Youth Agency Network, and Coolest Coast have collaborated to launch a new online resource: The Youth Resource Hub of Manitowoc County. The Youth Resource Hub is an online resource center and one-stop-shop for youth and their families, caregivers, and advocates who want...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
City of Manitowoc Continues its Battle with the Emerald Ash Borer

The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”
MANITOWOC, WI
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
Blood Donors Sought With Next Blood Drive January 31st

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors as every 2 seconds someone in this country needs blood. Your blood donation can help save lives. The next blood drive in our lakeshore area is on Tuesday, January 31st from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story

American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
MANITOWOC, WI
School Bus Slides into a Ditch in Brown County, No One Injured

All of the students on a school bus are safe after the bus slid into a ditch yesterday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere, namely middle and high school students when it entered the ditch in the area of Olden Glen Road and North Olden Glen Road at around 8:30 a.m.
Neenah yard sign order facing legal fight

NEENAH, Wis–The city of Neenah is ordering homeowners to take down yard signs opposing the rezoning of Shattuck Middle School. The conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is demanding the city rescind notices of violation and threats of daily fines issued to more than a hundred property owners.
NEENAH, WI
1-23-23 fdl school district offers counseling following fatal crash

Counselors at Fond du Lac High School were on hand over the weekend in response to the tragic car accident Saturday morning involving three students from area schools. A 16 year old student from Laconia High School was killed and two other 16 year old students from Mount Calvary and Fond du Lac were injured in the early Saturday morning car crash. Counselors from Fond du Lac High School were available Saturday and Sunday at Fond du Lac High School to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students gathered in the library to talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.
FOND DU LAC, WI
1/19/23 Church Steeple Fire South of Lomira

Fire damaged the steeple of a church south of Lomira Wednesday night. Officials with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church say a passerby saw the flames and called in the fire. The fire was contained to the steeple of the church and there was no damage to the inside of the church. The cross and top portion of the steeple will have to be replaced. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at N9910 State Highway 175. No one was injured during the blaze. The cause of the fire is being determined, but the cross at the top of the steeple was lighted so it may have been electrical in nature. (Photos courtesy St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Facebook).
LOMIRA, WI

