Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Discussing Adding EpiPens to Emergency Kits in City Buildings
The City of Manitowoc is working on getting Epi-Pens placed in emergency kits in all city buildings. Mayor Justin Nickels told us that this idea actually started with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities before it was discussed locally. He said the local discussion began when the Public Safety Committee met...
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Takes Next Step in the Construction of an Affordable Housing Project
The Two Rivers City Council is looking to the DNR for monetary help with an affordable housing project. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that during its Monday meeting, the Council approved an application to the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program. Any money received would go toward the environmental...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Emergency Management Director Talks Winer Preparedness
Manitowoc County’s Emergency Services Director advises local residents to be prepared in 2023. Kayla Beckerdite says everybody talks about New Year’s resolutions, but if you have travel plans, she said putting together that car emergency kit she said is very important. It should include “…jumper cables, blankets, water,...
seehafernews.com
New Manitowoc Boys And Girls Club Executive Director Talks History, Plans for the Future
The recently-hired Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Manitowoc is a county native and a graduate of Reedsville High School. During an appearance this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Jody Kasten spoke about the origin of the national organization. “There were three women in...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 fdl county using arpa funds to upgrade landfill
A Fond du Lac County committee is recommending spending federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the county landfill. The resolution calls for the county to appropriate $580,000 in federal ARPA funds toward upgrades and repairs at the landfill. County executive Sam Kaufman says some of the monitoring wells at the landfill are outdated and non compliant with DNR regulations. Kaufman says at this point although some of the wells are not operational a sufficient number of monitoring wells are working. However, Kaufman says if repaires are not made contamination could be a concern down the road.
seehafernews.com
Healthiest Manitowoc County Unveils Youth Resource Hub
Healthiest Manitowoc County, the member organizations of the Youth Agency Network, and Coolest Coast have collaborated to launch a new online resource: The Youth Resource Hub of Manitowoc County. The Youth Resource Hub is an online resource center and one-stop-shop for youth and their families, caregivers, and advocates who want...
WBAY Green Bay
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Continues its Battle with the Emerald Ash Borer
The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Says the Public has Gone “Above and Beyond”
“It’s been above and beyond. It really has shown us how much this community values this space.”. That is what Jackie Erdman, the Executive Director of the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan had to say in response to the outpouring of love and support her organization has received over the past several weeks.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to identify a scammer posing as a financial institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are becoming more adept at posing as financial institutions. The scammers call or text potential victims and try to convince them they are victims of credit card fraud. Heidi Kiecker, fraud officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, tells Consumer First Alert they’re hearing reports...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
wiproud.com
Woman arrested for OWI after getting trapped in vehicle tipped on its side in Wisconsin
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for OWI – First Offense after officers in Menasha found her trapped inside a vehicle that was tipped on its side next to a power pole. According to the Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
seehafernews.com
Blood Donors Sought With Next Blood Drive January 31st
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors as every 2 seconds someone in this country needs blood. Your blood donation can help save lives. The next blood drive in our lakeshore area is on Tuesday, January 31st from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street.
seehafernews.com
American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story
American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
seehafernews.com
School Bus Slides into a Ditch in Brown County, No One Injured
All of the students on a school bus are safe after the bus slid into a ditch yesterday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere, namely middle and high school students when it entered the ditch in the area of Olden Glen Road and North Olden Glen Road at around 8:30 a.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Nine departments respond to fire at St. Paul Lutheran AKA Halfway Church on STH 175 | By Ron Naab
January 18, 2023 – Lomira, WI – Nine fire departments responded to a call for a fire at St. Paul Lutheran Church, also known as Halfway Church on STH 175. The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. as Lomira Fire Department requested assistance from Allenton FD and Kewaskum FD to N9910 Hwy 175.
wapl.com
Neenah yard sign order facing legal fight
NEENAH, Wis–The city of Neenah is ordering homeowners to take down yard signs opposing the rezoning of Shattuck Middle School. The conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is demanding the city rescind notices of violation and threats of daily fines issued to more than a hundred property owners.
radioplusinfo.com
1-23-23 fdl school district offers counseling following fatal crash
Counselors at Fond du Lac High School were on hand over the weekend in response to the tragic car accident Saturday morning involving three students from area schools. A 16 year old student from Laconia High School was killed and two other 16 year old students from Mount Calvary and Fond du Lac were injured in the early Saturday morning car crash. Counselors from Fond du Lac High School were available Saturday and Sunday at Fond du Lac High School to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students gathered in the library to talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/19/23 Church Steeple Fire South of Lomira
Fire damaged the steeple of a church south of Lomira Wednesday night. Officials with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church say a passerby saw the flames and called in the fire. The fire was contained to the steeple of the church and there was no damage to the inside of the church. The cross and top portion of the steeple will have to be replaced. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at N9910 State Highway 175. No one was injured during the blaze. The cause of the fire is being determined, but the cross at the top of the steeple was lighted so it may have been electrical in nature. (Photos courtesy St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Facebook).
Comments / 2