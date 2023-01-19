Read full article on original website
Related
Creamy Chicken Soup with Vegetables
Give a meal a creamy twist and its cozy factor immediately skyrockets. It doesn’t matter if it’s pasta, a casserole, or pot of soup — make it creamy and it’s a new level of comfort food. Case in point? Chicken soup. Chicken soup with thick-cut vegetables...
How to air fry frozen shrimp for a quick and easy protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Vegan Okra with Chickpeas
In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Anna Oganesian from Enerjy making super healthy traditional Vegan Okra with Chickpeas. This goes great with rice or potatoes. Low in Calories and Carbs while containing Protein, Fibers, and Vitamins. Contains beneficial antioxidants. Lowers Cholesterol and Heart disease risk. Contains AntiCancer properties (boosts...
12tomatoes.com
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
The Daily South
Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls
If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
msn.com
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Woman Puts Her Own Brilliant Twist on $7 Walmart Mirror Gallery Wall
A change of perspective makes a huge difference.
Ina Garten Spills Her Secrets About the Store-Bought Items She Will Never Make From Scratch
‘Barefoot Contessa’ star Ina Garten is famous for saying ‘store-bought is fine’ and she truly means it when it comes to a few certain items.
From sardine curry to glossy pork: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for easy midweek meals
Delicious food needn’t be extravagant, and there are multiple ways to further your meals while still sticking to a budget. That can mean using up the tins and spices you already have in the house, rather than heading to the shops, or finding savvy swaps: tinned tuna instead of sardines, say, or chilli flakes instead of fresh chilli. Another approach that’s really effective is to take the time to try out a new cooking technique: they may seem only slight tweaks, but the effect of adding a few slivers of fried garlic, for example, or stirring lightly pickled vegetables or fresh herbs through a sauce can take a dish to wonderful new heights at little extra cost.
This is By Far the Greatest Tool I’ve Added to My Kitchen and It’s Under $30
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’ve seen some extreme measures taken to avoid onion vapors and the torrent of tears they cause in the kitchen. Onion goggles, KN95 masks, wet towels worn around the face, even full-on respirators — some of them work with varying degrees of success, but they’re also cumbersome if not downright ridiculous. But I recently found something called the Mueller Vegetable Chopper online to save myself the grief and I have to say — it’s pretty cool. Chopping, even non-suffocating vegetables like peppers and...
The Secret To Deliciously Moist, Uncomplicated Lemon Cake
A dry cake seems like the cardinal sin of baking, something that would end up in you getting the stinkeye from Paul Hollywood, the other sins being overmixed or underdone cake. A moist cake is tender, airy, and has a good crumb. You can increase your chances of a moist cake by starting out on the right foot – use cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. According to MasterClass, replacing all-purpose flour with cake flour will give you a moist cake with a tender crumb. You can also add some mayonnaise to your cake mix to bump up the moisture, per Epicurious. Mayonnaise is an emulsion, which will coat the flour particles better than butter alone. And be sure to monitor your oven temperature – if you feel like your oven might be a few degrees off, consider buying an oven thermometer.
Flathead Beacon
Pillowy Sourdough Pita
If you’ve only ever bought prepackaged pitas to eat as flatbread, pocket sandwiches or chips, baking your own will bring surprises – and not just in flavor. Once you set the timer, peek in the oven to watch the flat dough rounds puff into flour-dusted pillows. After baking,...
Delicious Tomato Bisque French Onion Soup may offer immunity protection
French onion tomato bisque soupPhoto byKC Quaretti screenshot. Growing up in Botetourt County Virginia I watched my grandmother eat onion sandwiches and sip on onion soup when she had cold symptoms and she was never sick for long. My mother-in-law in later years said that putting an onion inside of a sock would pull fever and gerns out of a body. I recently heard a pastor tell a congregation about the onion in the sock remedy but I never tried it. I knew, however, that onions are loaded with nutrients as well as purported health benefits which you can read by clicking this link.
How to Make Ginger Tea
A steaming cup of ginger tea is a deep comfort that never fails me. I started making the simple elixir years ago, after a friend made me a mug when I was feeling a little under the weather, and I’ve turned to it countless times ever since. While it’s a wonderful drink to sip on when you’re sick, you hardly need to be ill to appreciate it. Made with nothing but boiling water and fresh ginger, it’s a spicy, soothing beverage that’s best enjoyed with a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of honey — and your feet up on the couch.
Tomato Garlic Bruschetta
I love bruschetta. This excellent Italian appetizer will conquer your heart and you will go back for more. Do I have a fantastic and super easy recipe to make this summer, or all year round, for that matter?
Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic
This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
The Kitchn
55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0