Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Satisfy Your Cravings: Willow Rock Brewing Company's Beer and Cheese Pairing Event, Not to be Missed!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse woman in stable condition, shot in the leg on Grape Terrace
SYRACUSE, NY — A Syracuse woman was taken to the hospital, Saturday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. According to police, it happened on the 100 block of Grape Terrace just before 1 p.m. When police were responding to the call they were told the 21-year-old...
cnycentral.com
Widespread snow in CNY now through Monday impacting roads and visibility at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for Cortland, southern Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, southern Oneida and Tompkins counties for impactful weather on the roads and visibility too. The alert is in effect from now until 10 AM Monday. We also have a Winter...
cnycentral.com
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY
Finally, after weeks of above-normal temperatures with more rain than snow, a more seasonable chill and accumulating snowfall are returning to Central New York. Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions on the ski...
cnycentral.com
Sunday service held in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Friends, family, and members of our community gathered for a service in memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Sunday, January 22nd. It took place at the Anthony of Padua Church on Midland Avenue. Torres-Ortiz was a student and class president at STEM Syracuse Blodgett Middle School.
cnycentral.com
Sunday evening prayer service for Ava Wood, 14-year-old student-athlete from Baldwinsville
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — A prayer service is set to be held Sunday evening for 14-year-old Ava Wood, the Baldwinsville 9th-grader who was found dead in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide. On Friday, officers say they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood both deceased...
cnycentral.com
38-year-old man shot in leg Friday night, police say
Syracuse, NY — A 38-year-old Syracuse man was shot at least one time in his leg Friday night, according to Syracuse police. In a release police say they responded to 303 South Avenue in Syracuse just before 10:15 pm Friday night for a reported shooting with injuries. They say a short time later a walk-in shooting was called in by staff at Crouse Hospital, and officers later found the 38-year-old victim in the emergency room.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse community shows support for Torres Ortiz family
Syracuse, N.Y. — The death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz has broken hearts of many in the community after she was shot and killed in a drive by shooting Monday night just steps away from her house. Close friends and family members gathered at the church of the family...
cnycentral.com
One firefighter injured in Syracuse house fire Friday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse firefighter is being treated for minor injuries on his leg after while putting out a house fire on Mildred Avenue in Syracuse Friday evening. The fire started shortly after 5 p.m., and fire crews worked to contain the flames as they extended into the attic and onto the porch of the home.
cnycentral.com
Calling hours and services announced for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Calling hours for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church in Syracuse, NY. Services will be Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Onondaga Valley Cemetery.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University prepares to host 38th annual MLK celebration
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University is hosting its 38th annual Martin Luther King jr. Celebration Sunday evening. The theme of this year's celebration is, 'Civil Rights and the City of Syracuse.'. The event is the largest of its kind on any college campus and seeks to honor the message...
cnycentral.com
Women's March Syracuse honors 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Sunday
SYRACUSE, NY — The Women’s March Syracuse honored the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Sunday, January 22nd. Roe v. Wade was a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that federally protected a woman's right to have an abortion. However, the decision was overturned in June 2022, allowing individual...
cnycentral.com
Family of Ava Wood releases statement after daughters death
Baldwinsville, NY — The family of 14-year-old Ava Wood, the Baldwinsville 9th-grader who was found dead on Friday morning in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide, has released a statement to the community. "We want to begin by expressing our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we’ve...
cnycentral.com
All after-school activities at Baldwinsville schools canceled Friday after student death
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — All Baldwinsville Central School District after-school, evening, athletic and performing arts practices and events for Friday have been canceled due to the tragic death of Durgee Junior High School ninth-grade student Ava Wood. Counseling and support services for students and families will be available at Durgee...
cnycentral.com
Film crew captures Brexialee in her own words in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four days after her murder, we are still learning about the impact that 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz had on her community. It comes as Syracuse Police continue to search for the person who killed her in a drive-by shooting. They have said they do not believe she was the intended target.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police arrest teenager, seize firearm, ammunition and drugs from residence
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police have arrested a teenager for the second time in two weeks after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a firearm. In a release, police say they responded to 243 Grumbach Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday evening after receiving a call of a suspicious person with a weapon complaint. Officers say they met with the victim who informed them that she had been hit in the face and assaulted by 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse. The victim also alleged McLaurin pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.
cnycentral.com
"My heart, it just hurt", Ava Wood's classmates mourn over her tragic death
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — 14-year old Ava Wood was a 9th grader at Durgee Junior High in Baldwinsville when she was found dead in her home on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, but police say she was likely killed by her father Christopher Wood in an apparent murder-suicide. Ava was...
cnycentral.com
Car dealership destroyed in early morning fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments and emergency crews have responded to a large fire at a car dealership in Cortland Friday morning. Cortland County 911 dispatchers said it broke out just before 3:00 a.m. at the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3878 Rt. 281. No injuries have...
cnycentral.com
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
cnycentral.com
Blue-green algae bloom in Owasco Lake has Auburn City Council asking Gov. Hochul for help
AUBURN, N.Y. — Thursday night, the Auburn City Council voted on two resolutions asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to act on recent water quality issues in the city. In 2016, cyanotoxins derived from harmful algal blooms were found in Owasco Lake – Auburn’s source of water. Cyanotoxins, known...
Comments / 0