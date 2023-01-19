ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Ball State University’s history of accessibility has encouraged it to become a leading campus in Indiana

By Hannah Amos
ballstatedailynews.com
 3 days ago
ballstatedailynews.com

Jones sets program high at Glastein Invitational

Ball State track and field closed out the Gladstein Invitational Saturday afternoon by recording two more event wins, including a program record 600m run by junior sprinter Kayla Jones. Second-year sprinter Jenna Oriani had two first-overall heat finishes throughout the invitational with a 60-meter dash time of 7.58 seconds, a...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Opportunity for growth after Ball State's road loss to Kent State

A battle of experience against inexperience took place in Kent, Ohio tonight. Ball State (13-6, 4-2 MAC) went on the road to take on battle-tested Kent State (16-3, 6-0 MAC) in a matchup of the two teams atop the Mid-American Conference (MAC) standings, and Kent State put on a clinic.
KENT, OH
ballstatedailynews.com

Despite not playing its best, Ball State Women's Basketball finds a way to defeat Central Michigan

That was the question Ball State Women’s Basketball head coach Brady Sallee asked himself when he heard Thomas More University was tearing down the baseball diamond he played college baseball at. He talked about how, as a player, you never forget the smell of your home location, whether it be a diamond, a field, or in the case of the Cardinals, a court.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals sweep Harvard in first home match of campaign

As the fans rise in Worthen Arena, cheers and applause ring throughout the seats. The first stop in a new Ball State Men’s Volleyball campaign continues with its first home match of the season. “The crowd was electric tonight for us,” head coach Donan Cruz said. “We have to...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ballstatedailynews.com

Delta edges Pendleton Heights 60-56 in Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Game

“He [former Delta superintendent Reese Mann] was so good to our academic and athletic programs and was such an inspiration for so many people,” Delta head coach Mark Detweiler said. On Friday, the Delta Eagles (10-5, 1-2 HHC) welcomed Pendleton Heights (4-11, 0-4 HHC) to Muncie as the two...
MUNCIE, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side

One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Matt Painter addresses Purdue’s win over Terps. The Boilers' head coach shares his thoughts on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

HerMD now open in Carmel Center

Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Carmel mom of 3 seeks to change postpartum care for Hoosier moms

CARMEL — A Carmel mom and nurse practitioner is on a mission to save lives and support her fellow moms. Stacia Scott and her husband are high school sweethearts, growing their family, just steps from where they both grew up themselves. "You pray for what you have now," says...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. The Boilers' head coach shares his thoughts on Zach Edey's 24-point, 16-rebound performance against Maryland on January 22, 2023. Trayce-Jackson Davis on win. Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talks one on one with Dave Griffiths about the Hoosiers' 82-69 win over Michigan...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals survive late push from Tusculum behind Phillips’ career-high 16 kills

“I’ve been waiting a long time,” third-year outside attacker Trevor Phillips said. With fifth-year middle blocker Felix Egharevba and fifth-year outside attacker Kaleb Jeness unavailable, Phillips provided a boost on offense for Ball State Men’s Volleyball Saturday, with his career-high and team-high 16 kills. “I’ve been behind...
MUNCIE, IN
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Home Instead Honors Seven Caregivers

MUNCIE, IN—On Thursday, January 19th, Home Instead of Muncie and Anderson hosted a thank you luncheon for a very special group of senior care professionals. In an industry already plagued with high employee turnover rates prior to the pandemic, and massive employee losses during the pandemic, Home Instead celebrated seven local care professionals from Madison and Delaware counties who have provided more than 64,000 hours of one-on-one senior care to local seniors.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
INDIANA STATE

