Read full article on original website
Related
Defense and Lowry the culprits in 2nd Miami Heat win over Pels in 3 games
The Miami Heat needed a win in the worst way after dropping one in Dallas in an abysmal shooting performance on Friday. Coming into a Sunday afternoon game against the New Orleans Pelicans though, it surely wouldn’t be easy. While any afternoon game tends to be an intriguing one,...
Lakers can land a recent lottery stud with this trade package
The Los Angeles Lakers have every reason to be buyers at the trade deadline this season. Yet for some reason, it still seems like the front office is going to take the cautious approach despite having the best superstar duo in the league (when healthy) and a shrinking championship window.
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
Eagles elevate veteran ahead of Divisional Round game versus Giants
The hour approaches. As the Philadelphia Eagles put a bow on Friday’s workday in preparation for Saturday’s Divisional Round clash versus the hated New York Giants, they also announce that they’re tweaking their roster one more time. According to an official announcement by the team, veteran safety...
What time do the Cowboys play today, Sunday January 22?
When do the Cowboys kick off their NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 22nd?. The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the NFL Divisional Round games when they travel to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. What is Cowboys vs 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round?. Cowboys...
Watch George Kittle’s insane circus catch from all angles (Video)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s ridiculous circus catch against the Cowboys gets better and better with every angle. George Kittle is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. He left no doubt about that on Sunday as the 49ers took on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
AFC Championship Bengals vs. Chiefs opening odds (Vegas can’t agree on opening line)
The Cincinnati Bengals have pulled off the upset against the Buffalo Bills, and will now head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship for the second straight year. The result will allow the NFL to avoid a neutral site championship game, which is what would...
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Bengals secure spot in AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals cruised to a 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game. Let’s look at the updated NFL playoff bracket. The Cincinnati Bengals ensured that the AFC Championship Game would not be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. On Sunday, the Bengals...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0