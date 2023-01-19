If you find yourself standing in front of your fridge, scratching your head, and wondering how long cheese lasts before going bad, your next step will probably be one of a few. You might give the potentially offending cheese a sniff to check for any changes in its aroma. You might give it a poke to see if the texture has changed. You might give the cheese a thorough look-over to see if you can spot any of those tell-tale blue spots. But wait — mold isn't always an indicator of something gone wrong, especially since it's specifically added to some cheeses intentionally. So how can you really know if your cheese has gone bad, especially when you're dealing with one that's a little less conspicuous than others, like ricotta?

1 DAY AGO