Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Are Little Debbie Big Pack Snack Cakes Actually Bigger?
Did you know the Little Debbie oatmeal crème pie dates back to 1935? Of course, it wasn't going by that name yet then, but it was that very year that future Little Debbie creator O.D. McKee created first started experimenting with soft oatmeal cookies with a rich "creme" filling and selling them in his bake shop, two years after he formally entered the baked goods game. McKee continued to grow his business until he purchased a modern plant in 1957, the true antecedent of the Little Debbie brand we know today. The real story behind the Little Debbie logo is that he pioneered the brand just three years later, using his adorable granddaughter's name and image on individually wrapped cookies and sweets that stood out from the competition with eye-catching packaging showing color photos of the snacks within, which was an uncommon practice at the time.
Subway's Sweet And Sour Twist Is Found On The Secret Menu
Subway has had some big menu changes in the past few years. According to The Wall Street Journal, the menu overhaul has helped boost sales, restaurant renovation, and online ordering, which could lead to a sale of the company for over $10 billion. As of December 2022, Subway has acquired 20,700 stores in the United States alone — with California holding the most locations (via ScrapeHero). The sandwich chain has had consistent growth and innovation which has lent itself some pretty loyal customers.
Duff Goldman's 'Pro-Move' For Getting The Right Frosting-To-Cake Ratio
Frosting and cake are an undeniably amazing combination. The playful back and forth between a moist cakey base with the creamy accent of frosting brings any recipe to another level. Where would one be without the other? Imagine a beautifully baked chocolate cake left bare with no silky buttercream to fill in the void. However, the relationship between the two has to be carefully balanced, otherwise, you are left with a final product that is either too dry with the lack of frosting or overpowering when the baker has a heavy hand.
Why You Should Cook Pasta In Red Wine
What's your go-to strategy for preparing pasta? For most, it involves boiling up a large pot of water and tossing the noodles in. It is, after all, the way that most people have cooked pasta for years. And few have questioned this method. Until now. For instance, Serious Eats' Food...
Does Boxed Wine Ever Truly Expire?
Once dismissed as stereotypical "house wine" for fraternity parties, boxed wines recently have come into their own. Today, boxed wines — known as "Bag-in-Box" or "BiB" wines because the cardboard box in which they are sold encases a plastic bladder holding the wine — are taken seriously enough to get reviews in magazines like Wine Enthusiast, Consumer Reports, and Women's Health. "You can get some great wines in a box," asserts Consumer Reports.
How To Tell If Ricotta Cheese Has Gone Bad
If you find yourself standing in front of your fridge, scratching your head, and wondering how long cheese lasts before going bad, your next step will probably be one of a few. You might give the potentially offending cheese a sniff to check for any changes in its aroma. You might give it a poke to see if the texture has changed. You might give the cheese a thorough look-over to see if you can spot any of those tell-tale blue spots. But wait — mold isn't always an indicator of something gone wrong, especially since it's specifically added to some cheeses intentionally. So how can you really know if your cheese has gone bad, especially when you're dealing with one that's a little less conspicuous than others, like ricotta?
J. Kenji López-Alt Called Out Noma After Its Closure Announcement
A temple of gastronomy is crumbling. Its foundations couldn't and shouldn't survive the shocks of shutdowns and stresses such as actually paying its staff's salaries, according to the man GQ called "the internet's most beloved cooking guru." If you hadn't heard, the internationally celebrated, five-time "Best Restaurant in the World"...
How I Met Your Mother Star Josh Radnor Might Be Allergic To Ice Cream
Ice cream is one of America's favorite desserts. In fact, per data collected by YouGov Omnibus and published by YouGov America, a whopping 96% of people in the United States enjoy eating ice cream. This love for the frozen treat is nothing to sneeze at: The International Dairy Foods Association reports the average American eats four gallons of ice cream every year. As one can see from these stats, we are very into our ice cream here in the States, so when we find ourselves not able to eat ice cream due to an allergy or intolerance, it's a total bummer.
Twitter Is Shedding Tears Over Wendy's Peppermint Frosty Farewell
You may be familiar with the saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." The phrase is applicable to a number of situations, including food. For example, if you've got a recipe that always tends to please a crowd, there's no reason to go about serving anything else. Likewise, restaurants may want to steer clear of changing or discontinuing fan-favorite menu items so as not to disappoint loyal customers, which is what happened when Taco Bell ditched its beloved Mexican Pizza back in 2020. (Uproar was so great, it's since been reinstated.)
How Martha Stewart Keeps Her Salmon Deliciously Succulent Every Time
Americans consume approximately 450,000 tons of salmon each year, according to National Geographic. Just for reference, that's about 900 million pounds of fish that hits our plates across the states. Salmon is one of those staple dishes that are on almost every restaurant menu and can be cooked in a plethora of ways: pan-fried, roasted, broiled, grilled, and pan-seared — we could go on for hours. With all of these cooking methods available, how do you know which is the best option?
What Exactly Is Subway's Chicken Pizziola Sub?
If someone asked you how many ways someone could craft a Subway sandwich from all of the bread varieties, fillings, and condiments, what would you guess? Hundreds? Thousands? Try billions, at least according to Subway. The sandwich chain claimed in a 2018 Facebook post, "With over 4.9 billion combinations we could make our own galaxy. We'd call it, the Sub-way." While you can build your own sub from scratch, the universe of options includes signature subs, like the Italian B.M.T. or the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki.
Every Chick-Fil-A Sauce, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The fan-favorite restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is a family-owned business that started in the 1940s. The brand boasts friendly customer service and plenty of delicious chicken-focused menu options. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most popular choices among fast food lovers, with enough of a fan base to rival many longstanding industry giants. According to BusinessWire, the chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index's list of favorite fast food restaurants for the eighth year in a row in 2022. As the name suggests, Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken-based items such as sandwiches and nuggets, but the brand is also well-known for its waffle fries and macaroni and cheese.
Michael Symon's Pro Drink Tip When Dining Out
Dining out at a restaurant should be a fun and stress-free experience. Maybe you're dining out to celebrate a birthday or meet up with visiting friends or relatives. Perhaps it's a Tuesday night and instead of hassling over cooking and cleaning you could enjoy a delicious meal at your favorite local joint. No matter why you dine out, there's something special about having someone else cook your meal, serve you, and clean up. Even famous celebrity chefs, who can easily whip up a delicious meal from the comfort of their kitchen, enjoy dining out. Bobby Flay owns a restaurant empire, but even he likes to have an occasional night out. When Flay dines out, he prefers to eat something he can't easily whip up at home, something like oysters served on crushed ice (per Pop Sugar).
Deli Meat Connoisseurs Tell Mashed Which Brand They Think Is Best - Exclusive Survey
If you frequently eat ham or roast beef sandwiches, you undoubtedly have a go-to brand for the perfect lunch meat. You likely have an ideal pairing too, and the ability to construct new combinations to keep your sandwich fresh. While the most popular sandwich in America is the grilled cheese, deli meat varieties don't fall far behind. According to a study by YouGov America, grilled chicken and turkey sandwiches have a 75% likeability rate, followed by roast beef at 71% and ham at 69%. Users of one Reddit thread believe some of their favorite meats are underappreciated in the deli world. Among these are mortadella, pastrami, and veal loaf.
Jamie Oliver's Two-Ingredient Fresh Pasta Has TikTok Under A Hunger Trance
You know when you go to a fancy Italian restaurant and they have fresh homemade pasta on the menu? In addition to being amazingly delicious, it always costs a pretty penny. So wouldn't it be great if you could make this indulgent dish at home? Too much work, right? For that price tag, it's gotta be like painting the Sistine Chapel in dough, or at the very least supremely messy and complicated, probably using a thousand ingredients that you'd have to buy especially for this. Oh, and a pasta maker. Don't forget one of those.
How Home Cooks Can Conquer The Egg Shortage
Something strange is happening in the world of eggs. Not only have they become one of the supermarket's most elusive residents, but when you do find a dozen, they are worth their weight in gold. Yes, Aesop's golden egg-laying hen has been made redundant as these ordinary white ones rake in big bucks. Just how many big bucks? According to USA Today, in January 2022 the average price for 12 large eggs was $1.93. By December of the same year, a dozen eggs fetched $4.25. With this common staple demanding more than its share of the grocery budget, how can a home cook feed their family satisfying and nutritional meals without breaking the bank?
The Roots Of Fondant Cake Decorating Is At Least 500 Years Old
When it comes to decorated cakes, fondant doesn't have a reputation for being the tastiest topping on the block. Unless you follow a specific fondant recipe to create something a bit more flavorful in lieu of buying a premade batch, chances are your palate will be insulted and you might feel like you're chowing down on modeling clay.
Rosemary-Grilled Lamb Chops Recipe
Are you in search of a restaurant-quality dish that you can make in the comfort of your own home? If so, these rosemary-grilled lamb chops aim to impress. Whether you want to serve them on a holiday, or at a fancy dinner party, these always hit the spot. This recipe includes instructions on grilling the lamb chops with perfect char marks, and applying butter with an herb brush that takes the flavor to a whole new level.
Tom Cruise's Favorite Food Is High End And From The Ocean
Yet again, actor Tom Cruise was all the buzz in 2022 due to the overwhelming popularity of the "Top Gun" sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." In more than one scene, you can't help but feel like he's doing something right when it comes to diet and exercise. Now that the film is streaming, more and more viewers are taking notice. He's no doubt one of Hollywood's leading men born in the early 1960s who is aging quite well.
