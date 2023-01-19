ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
Decider.com

‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley

The View co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared some juicy details about her personal correspondence with Donald Trump during her time in the White House. On today’s broadcast, co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin to confirm recent allegations made by her former colleague Mike Pompeo stating that Trump wanted to replace Pence with former governor Nikki Hayley.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Why I believe progress is still possible in divided government | Guest Commentary

This month, I was sworn in to my new term in Congress representing the hard-working families, innovative businesses, and beautiful communities of the Central Coast. And while the control of the House and Senate is now divided between our nation’s two parties, I remain optimistic about my ability to continue delivering for our region. I want to take a moment to share with you why I believe this year can still be one of progress for our most pressing challenges.
WASHINGTON STATE

