George Santos accused of stealing funds from dying dog’s GoFundMe

By Jacqueline Aguilar
 3 days ago
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A homeless veteran is accusing Congressman George Santos of taking $3,000 from his dying dog's GoFundMe.

Rich Osthoff says Santos promised to raise funds for his dog's lifesaving surgery in 2016, then took off with the money.

He says his dog died about six months he last heard from Santos.

Santos told news outlet "Semafor" that the story, first reported by Patch.com, was "fake" and he has "No clue who this is."

GoFundMe said it removed the fundraiser from its platform after getting a report about it.

Congressman Santos responded on the record to this story to CNN's Don Lemon.

Santos said he had no clue of what the veteran was talking about and called it more of the quote, "Pile on effect".

