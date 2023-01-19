ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots Fired End In 'Crash And Dash' In Front Of Somerville Pizzeria: Report

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

An investigation is underway after a car crashed into several others shortly after gunshots were reported in Somerville, police confirmed to Daily Voice.

Officers responding to the reports of shots fired discovered the crash near Romanzza Pizzeria on Mystic Avenue Wednesday night, Jan. 18, WHDH reports .

The crash happened in front of Romanzza Pizzeria on Mystic Avenue in Somerville on Wednesday night, Jan. 18

Witnesses told the outlet the car hit four other vehicles before stopping in front of the shop. The pizzeria was not hit in the process, the outlet reports.

Two men inside the car then ran away and everything was captured on surveillance video, the outlet reports. The investigation is ongoing.

