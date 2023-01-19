Missing Lexington Man Without Meds, Police Ask For Help

A man who is without medication for his bipolar disorder and without a cell phone has been reported missing, officials say.

32-year-old Navneet Singh has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m., according to the Lexington Police Department. He has been off his medication for several days, police say.

Singh is described as an Indian male 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing navy sweatpants and a navy sweatshirt, or khaki pants and a blue shirt. He often wears a hat pulled low on his face, almost covering his eyes.

He often goes to the Mobile Station on Bedford Street and Stop & Shop in Lexington.

Police ask that anyone who sees Singh contact the Lexington police.