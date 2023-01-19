ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing mother, son

By , Shannon Ballew
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pzXR_0kK8hf2u00
Aaron Neal and his mother, Hope Allison

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asking for the public's help finding a Cherokee County mother and son who have been reported missing.

Hope Allison, 40, and her son Aaron Neal, 11, were last seen in the Ball Ground area Jan. 9, according to the sheriff's office.

They have been reported as missing by family members with whom they do not reside.

Authorities believe they may have been in the Acworth or Marietta area recently.

"There is no indication that either are in immediate danger however investigators want to locate them and confirm they are ok," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

13-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The name of the deceased boy has been identified as Deshon DuBose. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 11:24...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for suspect in East Hall County armed robbery

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday evening at a convenience store in the East Hall County area. According to a press release from the agency, deputies responded at about 8 p.m. to the Don Mangum Grocery at 3752 Harmony Church Road. An initial...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December. Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
794
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy