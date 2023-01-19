Cherokee Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing mother, son

Aaron Neal and his mother, Hope Allison

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asking for the public's help finding a Cherokee County mother and son who have been reported missing.

Hope Allison, 40, and her son Aaron Neal, 11, were last seen in the Ball Ground area Jan. 9, according to the sheriff's office.

They have been reported as missing by family members with whom they do not reside.

Authorities believe they may have been in the Acworth or Marietta area recently.

"There is no indication that either are in immediate danger however investigators want to locate them and confirm they are ok," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.