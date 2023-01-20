ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Biden tours California storm damage, briefed on recovery efforts

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udSUx_0kK8hKhl00

Biden tours storm damage, amends California declaration to cover all cleanup costs 02:44

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.

Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach Grille, not far from the collapsed Capitola Pier and the brightly painted pink, orange and teal shops that were all boarded up following the storms. Walls were crumbling, debris scattered everywhere and floors swept away by raging waters.

Paradise Beach Grille Owner Chuck Maier told Biden that water had gushed up from the floor and swamped his business on Monterey Bay not far from Santa Cruz. "No kidding," Biden exclaimed.

"You don't feel it until you walk the streets," Biden said later from nearby Seacliff State Park, speaking about how bad the damage was and blaming climate change for the severity of the weather. "If anybody doubts the climate is changing, they must have been asleep for the last couple of years."

Flanked by first responders, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, the president highlighted the damage from the punishing rains, powerful winds, floods and landslides. He warned climate change would create more extreme weather.

"We know some of the destruction is going to take years to rebuild," Biden said. "But we've got to not just rebuild, but rebuild better."

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, California was deluged by 11.47 inches of rain and snow on average across the state, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, with some reports of up to 15 feet of snow in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

California gets much of its rain and snow in the winter from a weather phenomenon known as "atmospheric rivers" — long, narrow bands of water vapor that form over the ocean and flow through the sky.

California has been hit by nine atmospheric rivers since late December. The storms have relented in recent days. Forecasters were calling for light rain toward the end of this week followed by a dry period.

Criswell said Thursday on the trip from Washington that the president and staff have to be mindful of what people have been through when traveling to places devastated by storms and other natural disasters.

"There has just been so much trauma to this community and it's really important that we keep that in mind," she said. "These communities have had loss of life, loss of their well-being and their livelihood, and I think it's incredibly important that they know that the president is here to support them and that the full force of the federal family is going to be behind them."

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state, freeing additional federal resources for recovery efforts. Hours before the visit, he raised the level of federal assistance available even higher.

More than 500 FEMA and other federal personnel have been deployed to California to support the emergency operations. Thousands of bystanders gathered for the president's visit and cheered him as he toured the boardwalk.

Newsom praised the fast federal response, but warned the threat remains high in a state that just a few years ago suffered devastating drought and is now facing record rainfall.

"The scale and scope of these floods is hard to understand unless you get out, and that's why I couldn't be more grateful to the president for taking the time to come out again."

Comments / 2

my opinion
5d ago

Waste of time and tax payers money. He is a sorry excuse for a president as Newsom is a sorry excuse for a governor!

Reply
6
Related
CBS Sacramento

Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms

SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork.  "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit: Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles "misleading," don't contain whiskey

Fireball Cinnamon fans be warned — the mini bottles of the fiery drink you're picking up at the convenience store do not actually contain any whiskey.In fact, the drink is a malt beverage flavored to taste like whiskey, much to the dismay of Anna Marquez — the Illinois woman who is suing Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.The class-action lawsuit, which was filed by Marquez earlier this month, alleges that the labeling on the small 99-cent bottles of Fireball Cinnamon look misleadingly similar to the labeling on bottles of its other product, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.Fireball Cinnamon Whisky...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday.The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, election ballot, Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced.The first-of-its-kind law, passed last year, establishes a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages as well as standards for hours and working conditions for California's fast food workers. It would affect some 550,000 workers statewide.Two industry groups, the International Franchise Association and the National Restaurant Association, promoted the referendum that would leave its fate to voters.On Dec. 30, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state from implementing the law while ballot signatures were counted and verified.The measure would have raised employee wages to as much as $22 an hour by the end of this year for chains such as McDonald's and Starbucks that have 100 or more outlets nationwide.California's current minimum wage for all workers is $15.50 an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Suspect charged with 7 counts of murder; Victims identified

HALF MOON BAY -- A farmworker accused of killing seven people in a mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.Chunli Zhao, 66, made his first court appearance Wednesday but did not enter a plea. His two attorneys appointed through the private defender program in San Mateo County did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.Zhao's next appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 16, when he is expected to enter a formal plea. He was in court for just about five minutes, hiding his...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress

In the wake of two mass shootings in California, President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, just a few months after he signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation that fell short of banning the deadly weapons. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., killing 11 and wounding several others. And on Monday, seven people were killed in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay in Northern California. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified the weapon used in the Monterey Park mass shooting as a semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon, but a description...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 California lawmakers were at the Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park just before shooting

SACRAMENTO — Two state lawmakers happened to be at the Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration just hours before the mass shooting this weekend.Assemblymember Mike Fong and State Senator Susan Rubio spoke on the steps of the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Monday describing the sudden contrast from celebration to heartbreak in Monterey Park."The festival had thousands of people there," Assemblymember Fong said. "So we have to reflect on the possibility that we could have been a victim ourselves," Senator Rubio said. "Because I have to share with you that a few hours prior to that incident, Assemblymember Mike Fong,...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

"As a community we grieve": Half Moon Bay residents say mass murders must stop

HALF MOON BAY -- Bouquets of flowers were laid in front of a sign that reads: "As a community we grieve." It's the same message echoed by Half Moon Bay residents walking down Main Street on Tuesday, a day after the largest mass shooting in San Mateo County history. At a Tuesday morning news conference, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, 66. Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell on Monday. "The Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact." Newsom clarified that he has "no ideological opposition" against people who "responsibly" own guns and get background checks and training on how to use them. But he told O'Donnell that current regulations are falling short. Authorities say the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

NRA sues to get Illinois semiautomatic weapons ban tossed

Springfield, Ill. — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws "ubiquitous" firearms in "radical" defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims.The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the newly minted prohibition on dozens of rapid-fire pistols and long guns, as well as large-capacity magazines or attachments. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Jan. 10 in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.Two individual gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Long COVID is keeping people out of work for months

Although COVID-19 infections have declined from a year ago, the elusive condition known as long COVID is having a pronounced effect on U.S. workers. New research shows that many employees report being too sick to return to work or require ongoing medical treatment.Nearly a third of workers' compensation claimants in the state have long COVID, with more men than women suffering from the condition, according to a report from the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State. Of New York residents who have filed for workers' comp because of long COVID, roughly 70% said they...
CBS Sacramento

Huge Hawaii waves enable "Super Bowl of Surfing" to be held

Honolulu — One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests - dubbed the "Super Bowl of Surfing" - went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell.And this year female surfers competed alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event - alternatively known simply as "The Eddie" - is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu's North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big-wave surfing season from...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Sacramento

In Photos: Niners defeat Cowboys in NFC divisional round

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers completes a pass and runs with the ball during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to complete a pass against Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sacramento

49ers expect Charles Omenihu to play Sunday; Will let legal process unfold in wake of arrest

SAN JOSE -- San Francisco 49ers expect defensive end Charles Omenihu to play Sunday in the NFC Championship while the legal process unfolds regarding the veteran's arrest on a domestic violence charge.Currently, Omenihu is seeing limited practice time due to an injured oblique. But he is expected to recover enough to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.When asked about his status, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected to play Omenihu."We're letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he's healthy, he'll play this week," he told reporters."We've looked into it the last 24 hours or 48 hours,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy