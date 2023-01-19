19-Year-Old Suffers Skull Fracture During Baseball Bat Attack In Riverhead, Police Say

Fairfield Pines East Apartment complex, located at 1355 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group of people on Long Island and struck with a baseball bat.

Riverhead Police officers responded to an area hospital at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after receiving a report that an assault victim was at the hospital, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.

The man had suffered a skull fracture and other injuries after he had been attacked by numerous unknown male suspects, police said.

Investigators later learned that the attack happened on Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Fairfield Pines East Apartment complex, located at 1355 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead, authorities said.

One of the suspects reportedly struck the victim with a baseball bat in the head, torso, and legs, causing the victim to sustain a serious head injury and contusions throughout his body.

Authorities said the suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim remains hospitalized as of the announcement, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.