Kansas State

Damar Hamlin in Attendance for Bills-Bengals Playoff Game

He was seen being escorted by security to the Buffalo locker room prior to Sunday’s divisional playoff matchup. For the first time since his life-threatening injury 20 days ago, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be in attendance for one of his team’s games. And it surely will make for one of the most emotional and significant matchups in recent memory, since the divisional playoff game is against the Bengals, the team he last played against.
BUFFALO, NY
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday. He argued with trainers, assistant coaches and anyone else within earshot on the Kansas City sideline to let him play through an injured right ankle. “I’m not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America

A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots.  Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
WASHINGTON STATE

