Damar Hamlin in Attendance for Bills-Bengals Playoff Game
He was seen being escorted by security to the Buffalo locker room prior to Sunday’s divisional playoff matchup. For the first time since his life-threatening injury 20 days ago, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be in attendance for one of his team’s games. And it surely will make for one of the most emotional and significant matchups in recent memory, since the divisional playoff game is against the Bengals, the team he last played against.
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday. He argued with trainers, assistant coaches and anyone else within earshot on the Kansas City sideline to let him play through an injured right ankle. “I’m not...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Inspirational Message After Bills’ Loss to Bengals
Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium marked the first time the Buffalo safety has been in attendance for a game in 20 days. After watching the Bills’ season come to an end on Sunday, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin took a moment to uplift his team and their fanbase with an inspirational message on social media.
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America
A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots. Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
