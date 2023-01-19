Read full article on original website
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
NHL All-Star rosters: Here's the full list for the 2023 game
The NHL’s best players have been chosen — one per team — both by the experts in the hockey operations department and by fans. The 2023 NHL All-Star team rosters — one for each of the four divisions, with at least one player per NHL team getting in — were named on Thursday, with the fans getting to use Twitter to vote for two skaters and one goalie per division for a total of 12 players added on.
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
A tearful Bruce Boudreau responded to Canucks coaching change rumors
The writing is on the wall for Bruce Boudreau with the Vancouver Canucks. Despite going 50-38-13 overall in his time in Vancouver over the last two seasons, Boudreau is likely on his way out as head coach of the Canucks. Possibly as soon as this weekend, according to some NHL insiders.
Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action. Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score...
Pitlick scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Maple Leafs, 3-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit to reach 20-24-3. Samuel Montembeault...
How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (1/21/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After ending their road trip through the desert on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings return home, looking to close the gap in the race for the playoffs, as they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The quick three-game road trip did not start out well for the...
Flyers-Jets Preview: Taking Flight?
After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings. That's about...
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
RECAP: Red Wings Fall Short of Franchise History, Lose to Flyers 2-1
The Detroit Red Wings missed the chance to make franchise history on Saturday, losing 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers and ending their three-game win streak over the Flyers. The Flyers and Red Wings have been playing against each other since 1967, and in that time, Detroit has never won four regular-season games in a row against the Flyers.
From favorites to failure in one Buffalo afternoon
The blame can be spread wide after the Bills embarrassing home exit from the playoffs
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
Teams at bottom of West clash as Blazers host Spurs
Two teams near the bottom of the Western Conference standings will be trying to dig out of losing stretches when
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: New leader for 5-star WR Joshisa Trader
Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star 2024 wide receiver Joshisa Trader recently named his top five schools, a list that included Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Miami. But one team has taken the lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM): the hometown Hurricanes. Following updates across the recruiting...
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
