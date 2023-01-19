ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Weddings, wheels, and weekend getaways: Lots to do in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let me ask - are you interested in travel, looking at cool cars, and meeting celebrities? What about thinking about getting married soon? Well, if you answered yes to any of those, there is a lot happening in Pittsburgh that you might be interested in. Let's start at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where there are two conventions happening. First is the World of Wheels Custom Car Show. It's taking place today and tomorrow and the show is an amazing gathering place for car enthusiasts to enjoy a full weekend of everything involving custom cars. There will also be some cool...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Sculptures, favorable weather help draw large crowd for Ligonier Ice Festival

The Ligonier Ice Festival had the perfect blend of elements working in its favor this weekend. The rain held off, and temperatures were brisk but not bitter cold for late January. Add to that no competition from a Steelers playoff game, and the result was thousands of people walking around the quaint downtown to admire, touch and pose with about 50 finely-carved ice sculptures.
LIGONIER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler native brings NYC comedy show home

Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's World of Wheels convention has something for everyone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The World of Wheels is one of several big conventions in Pittsburgh this weekend.KDKA's Chris DeRose made a pit stop at this one-of-a-kind auto show and told us why this show has a little something for everyone.Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines because the World of Wheels show has rolled into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.Almost everywhere you look at the World of Wheels, it's classic cars as far as the eye can see. And not just cars, but motorcycles and anything cool with wheels.Larry Way, the public relations director for World of Wheels said they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelie Christmas event benefits disadvantaged Seneca Valley students

While most of the Christmas trees have disappeared from the curb or been boxed up and returned to the attic, the Seneca Valley School District will not soon forget the impact of one local holiday event. The Zelienople Area Business Association’s annual “Miracle on Main Street,” held Dec. 4 in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

‘The Princess Bride’ star to perform in Zelie

The Strand Theater in Zelienople will host actor and singer Mandy Patinkin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Patinkin, known for playing Inigo Montoya in the 1987 film “The Princess Bride,” also is a Tony Award-winning Broadway star. The event is part of “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction

A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
GREENSBURG, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Now is Gainey's leadership moment

Most Pittsburghers are sickened and exhausted every time they turn on the news and see another street killing in our town. There was another fatal shooting Thursday in broad daylight on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Mayor Ed Gainey, a man who knows the personal tragedy of random gun violence,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Remembering Mac Miller: Pittsburgh native would have turned 31

Thursday would have been Mac Miller's 31st birthday. The Pittsburgh native died of an accidental overdose back in 2018. He was 26 years old. We stopped by the Mac Miller mural in Etna that was painted last year. It's at the corner of Walnut and Butler streets on a building...
PITTSBURGH, PA

