Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weddings, wheels, and weekend getaways: Lots to do in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let me ask - are you interested in travel, looking at cool cars, and meeting celebrities? What about thinking about getting married soon? Well, if you answered yes to any of those, there is a lot happening in Pittsburgh that you might be interested in. Let's start at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where there are two conventions happening. First is the World of Wheels Custom Car Show. It's taking place today and tomorrow and the show is an amazing gathering place for car enthusiasts to enjoy a full weekend of everything involving custom cars. There will also be some cool...
Sculptures, favorable weather help draw large crowd for Ligonier Ice Festival
The Ligonier Ice Festival had the perfect blend of elements working in its favor this weekend. The rain held off, and temperatures were brisk but not bitter cold for late January. Add to that no competition from a Steelers playoff game, and the result was thousands of people walking around the quaint downtown to admire, touch and pose with about 50 finely-carved ice sculptures.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler native brings NYC comedy show home
Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
Pittsburgh's World of Wheels convention has something for everyone
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The World of Wheels is one of several big conventions in Pittsburgh this weekend.KDKA's Chris DeRose made a pit stop at this one-of-a-kind auto show and told us why this show has a little something for everyone.Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines because the World of Wheels show has rolled into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.Almost everywhere you look at the World of Wheels, it's classic cars as far as the eye can see. And not just cars, but motorcycles and anything cool with wheels.Larry Way, the public relations director for World of Wheels said they...
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh is known for a lot of things, and among them is its hilly terrain. So, it comes as no surprise that the city is home to one of the steepest streets in the United States.
Building the Valley: Buffalo Township woman launches Bubbly Bar and mobile bartending business in Freeport
As effervescent as her adult beverages, Nikki Wright of Buffalo Township is adding spirits to Freeport with her new Bubbly Bar and bartending business at 506 High St. A longtime mixologist and bartender for restaurants and caterers in the region, Wright struck out on her own in February 2021. She...
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelie Christmas event benefits disadvantaged Seneca Valley students
While most of the Christmas trees have disappeared from the curb or been boxed up and returned to the attic, the Seneca Valley School District will not soon forget the impact of one local holiday event. The Zelienople Area Business Association’s annual “Miracle on Main Street,” held Dec. 4 in...
pittsburghmagazine.com
With new eateries on the horizon, 2023 is the Year of Asian Food in Pittsburgh
Are you a fiend for Asian cuisine? After you’ve tried Roger Li’s The Parlor Dim Sum in Lawrenceville, one of 2022’s Best New Restaurants, The Terminal’s got you covered. This summer, Novo Asian Food Hall, an 8,600-square-foot eatery with seven stalls and bar, will open in...
Greensburg firefighters plan May alternative to canceled Community Days
Greensburg Community Days festivities usually held at Lynch Field are canceled this year because of renovation work that will be underway at Kirk S. Nevin Arena. But the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department is planning an alternative Memorial Day weekend event with free admission for the public — a “Party in the Park” on May 27 at St. Clair Park.
cranberryeagle.com
‘The Princess Bride’ star to perform in Zelie
The Strand Theater in Zelienople will host actor and singer Mandy Patinkin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Patinkin, known for playing Inigo Montoya in the 1987 film “The Princess Bride,” also is a Tony Award-winning Broadway star. The event is part of “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being...
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction
A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
Popular luxury fashion brand opens in Pittsburgh
Luxury brand Gucci is opening a store in Pittsburgh.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Now is Gainey's leadership moment
Most Pittsburghers are sickened and exhausted every time they turn on the news and see another street killing in our town. There was another fatal shooting Thursday in broad daylight on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Mayor Ed Gainey, a man who knows the personal tragedy of random gun violence,...
wtae.com
Remembering Mac Miller: Pittsburgh native would have turned 31
Thursday would have been Mac Miller's 31st birthday. The Pittsburgh native died of an accidental overdose back in 2018. He was 26 years old. We stopped by the Mac Miller mural in Etna that was painted last year. It's at the corner of Walnut and Butler streets on a building...
Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier
A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
