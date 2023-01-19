ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldo, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Wednesday tornado causes damage in Parkers Chapel area

The National Weather Service has issued a report on a second tornado that struck South Arkansas on Wednesday morning, shortly after an EF1 tornado cut a path from Lake Columbia to the north side of Waldo. The second storm, also rated as an EF1, had estimated peak winds of 107...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Sunny start to the week before heavy rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Well, the cloud cover has held on a little longer than anticipated, allowing it to look like a gloomy winter’s day. Thankfully, the temperatures today cooperated. Highs reached the 50s in some places and if you saw more sunshine you were able to warm up a little more than everyone else. Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the low-30s and that is thanks to the clear skies we are expecting overnight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

About a dozen houses and other structures damaged during Wednesday tornado

Clean-up work continued Thursday after an EF1 tornado struck the north side of Waldo on Wednesday morning. Larry Taylor, coordinator of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, estimated that five or six houses had some level of damage, with a similar number of barns and outbuildings also damaged. No...
WALDO, AR
myarklamiss.com

Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County

PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Sunnier Sunday ahead; the cooler swing continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We start with some fog for your morning and cloudier skies are be present. As we head into the afternoon the sun is really going to take over as we rise into the low-50s for highs. If you see more sunshine, you may see slightly higher temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to the low-30s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cloudy Saturday with a few showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Starting off with some sunshine but that will not be the case all day today. Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s but we are looking at the chance for a few showers. Most will not see much but some light showers in the southern portion of the ArkLaTex are possible with cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with a slight chance continuing into the overnight hours.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Stolen car found crashed into light pole on Line Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department was sent to Willis Knighton Rehabilitation on Line Ave. just before 3 p.m. on Saturday after a stolen vehicle was found crashed into a light pole. SPD reports two males ran off after the accident. K-9 units have been dispatched. SWEPCO was on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, January 7. Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana city manager announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition. Those include a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Hotel Grim redevelopment project reopening no longer grim

TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel. The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June. When built, it contained 103,200 square feet...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport. Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.
SHREVEPORT, LA
HipHopDX.com

Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert

Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA

