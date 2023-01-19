Read full article on original website
atlantafi.com
Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta
Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta hawk killed by wild animal, officials say
ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta is mourning the sudden death of a Harris Hawk named, Tahoe. Zoo officials said Friday Tahoe died from an altercation with a wild animal in a "secure outdoor mew" within the zoo. Zoo Atlanta is still working to determine what happened, and they plan to implement...
fox5atlanta.com
World's top bull riders come to Atlanta for 'Unleash the Beast' event
For two nights only, the top 40 bull riders in the world will gather in Gwinnett County to compete in one of the most exciting sports events to witness. One of them is Dakota Louis, and he joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk about the skill of bull riding and what fans can expect.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Local, state, federal officials in Georgia decry violence in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - People threw rocks and fireworks in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation officers, lit an Atlanta police car on fire, smashed windows and painted anti-police graffiti in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night. The violence came days after law enforcement shot and killed an environmental activist who the Georgia...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves to host open auditions to be the next ‘Voice of the Braves’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves will host open auditions Jan. 21 to search for the next “Voice of the Braves” at the Braves Fest sponsored by Delta Airlines. Online applications started in October and they already received over 135 applications where applicants sent their audition...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life
A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta
Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rose for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96
In 2022, the city of Atlanta, and the surrounding metro area, racked up a total of 170 homicides - 9 more than in 2022. Metro Atlanta and other Georgia homicides (by county) in 2021 and 2022 (the first number represents the 2021 totals)
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for missing woman with dementia
ATLANTA - The Atlanta police department is searching for a woman with dementia who has been missing since 4:30 p.m. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Authorities said Rosa Tate left her care facility on 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive...
Lois Johnson, mother of Atlanta sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., dies at 94
ROSWELL, Ga. — Atlanta broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson, Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his mother. Lois Marjorie Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 94. She was married to former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., for 63 years until his death in 2011. [DOWNLOAD:...
clarionherald.org
A humble servant for Atlanta
For someone who escaped South Vietnam by boat with his family in 1975, Bishop-elect John-Nhan Van Tran is familiar with the road less traveled. His mother died when he was 2. His father circumvented an 18-year sentence imposed by the Vietnamese communist government by escaping from prison. His older brother was killed in the Vietnam War after stepping on a landmine. His younger brother died of cancer.
13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink
Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
APD: 6 protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta identified, only one from Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent. According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black...
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Keep Getting Hit By Cars. This City Lawmaker Is Trying to Change That.
Getting hit by a car is a personal experience that Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier doesn’t want any of his constituents to endure the way he did years ago. On Jan. 3, Dozier, who represents District 4, introduced a set of proposed changes to zoning laws around the Atlanta BeltLine.
