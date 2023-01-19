ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

atlantafi.com

Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta

Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta hawk killed by wild animal, officials say

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta is mourning the sudden death of a Harris Hawk named, Tahoe. Zoo officials said Friday Tahoe died from an altercation with a wild animal in a "secure outdoor mew" within the zoo. Zoo Atlanta is still working to determine what happened, and they plan to implement...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Local, state, federal officials in Georgia decry violence in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - People threw rocks and fireworks in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation officers, lit an Atlanta police car on fire, smashed windows and painted anti-police graffiti in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night. The violence came days after law enforcement shot and killed an environmental activist who the Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life

A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta

Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for missing woman with dementia

ATLANTA - The Atlanta police department is searching for a woman with dementia who has been missing since 4:30 p.m. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Authorities said Rosa Tate left her care facility on 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive...
ATLANTA, GA
clarionherald.org

A humble servant for Atlanta

For someone who escaped South Vietnam by boat with his family in 1975, Bishop-elect John-Nhan Van Tran is familiar with the road less traveled. His mother died when he was 2. His father circumvented an 18-year sentence imposed by the Vietnamese communist government by escaping from prison. His older brother was killed in the Vietnam War after stepping on a landmine. His younger brother died of cancer.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA

