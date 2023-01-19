Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprise cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday to celebrate Ripa's 2022 Halloween costume when the TV host dressed as Giudice on her wedding day Teresa Giudice brought back her bridal look to make a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. In a mock "Viewers' Choice Awards" ceremony on the ABC daytime talk show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest handed out the honor for "Best Halloween Performance," including nominations for Ryan Seacrest...
Martha Stewart Says Her Celebrity Crush Brad Pitt is 'Aging Beautifully': 'He Looks So Great'
Martha Stewart previously opened up about her crush on Brad Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022 Martha Stewart isn't afraid to talk about her celebrity crush! The entrepreneur, 81, already revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022 that she has eyes for Brad Pitt. And when she spoke with Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant this week for a game of "Sip and Spill," she explained why. "I was asked this question last week. It...
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." According to a source, the name means "Lion of God." "I love you Aire Webster," grandmomager Kris Jenner wrote in the comments. RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces...
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for The Princess Diaries 3
Anne Hathaway — who has not officially signed on to The Princess Diaries 3 — explained that waiting nearly two decades for another sequel is "a process that requires patience" Anne Hathaway feels the anticipation from fans surrounding the next Princess Diaries film! The Oscar-winning star, 40, opened up to PEOPLE about the long-awaited third installment in the franchise during her appearance at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. And while she didn't reveal much about the upcoming film, which is reported to be in development, she...
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 4, and infant son Aire with Travis Scott Kylie Jenner is letting fans know how to correctly pronounce the name of the son she shares with Travis Scott. After revealing the moniker of 11-month-old Aire Webster on Instagram Saturday, alongside a handful of cute photos of her little guy, Jenner, 25, then clarified how to say her kid's name when a fan page posed the question. After the update account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's second child and...
A$AP Rocky Says He Has a 'Whole Other Perspective' as a Dad: 'You Come Home to Heaven Every Day'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time A$AP Rocky is loving his new role as a dad. The rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday where he opened up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming his first baby, a son, with Rihanna in May. "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm...
Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner can always count on friend Chris Evans to be there for him. Shortly after Renner, 52, posted a message on social media about being on the mend and looking forward with a positive outlook after his snowplow accident, Evans, 41, reacted with a light-hearted response to his Marvel costar. "That's one tough mf'er," Evans wrote after Renner posted a photograph...
Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion
The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial
Billy Corgan and Axl Rose are also scheduled to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, during the program at Graceland Lisa Marie Presley's fans and loved ones gathered at Elvis Presley's home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the late singer's memorial on Sunday morning. Ahead of the program, during which her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more will celebrate her life, Lisa Marie's family and friends were seen embracing at the service. Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrived...
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Newfound Energy' Post Tom Brady Divorce: 'She's Supercharged About Her Career'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce was finalized in October after 13 years of marriage Gisele Bündchen is settling into life after divorce. The supermodel, 42, who finalized her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady in October, has been spending time exercising in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. A source tells PEOPLE that she "loves Costa Rica, and feels good and healthy there. She is fit and keeping active." "She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source says....
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti
Teigen, who gave birth on Jan. 13, whipped up lobster imperial Chrissy Teigen's new daughter Esti is in for a lifetime of delicious food. The cookbook author and husband, John Legend, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on Jan. 13, and just seven days later, Teigen was already whipping up masterpieces in the kitchen. Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories on Thursday evening showing her latest recipe: lobster imperial, which is lobster tails stuffed with a mixture of crab, cheese and breadcrumbs. In the first video, the 37-year-old entrepreneur...
Gisele Bündchen 'Adores and Trusts' Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente: 'They Have a Deep Relationship'
While they're not officially dating, Gisele Bündchen remains close with family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente a source tells PEOPLE Gisele Bündchen remains close with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. A source close to the supermodel, 42, tells PEOPLE that she and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't rushing into putting any type of romantic label on their relationship. "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think...
GMA’s Sam Champion sparks concern on set and has Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan begging him to ‘be careful’
GMA's Sam Champion has co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan concerned about him running around on set as they urge him to "be careful." Sam took to Instagram with a few snaps from his temporary appearance on Good Morning America, replacing Ginger Zee as she recovers from a recent illness.
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: We're 'as Excited as Eloping Teens'
Buzz Aldrin wed his "longtime love" Anca Faur in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur are married! The astronaut celebrated his 93rd birthday on Friday by marrying his longtime girlfriend in Los Angeles, he revealed in a statement posted on Twitter. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined...
Beyoncé Sings Through Her Decades of Hits as She Performs First Full Concert in 4 Years in Dubai
Beyoncé last performed a full concert back in 2018, when she and husband JAY-Z appeared at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event The Queen is back! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. Moving through a decade of iconic hits, Beyoncé, 41, performed staples such as "Crazy in Love," "Beautiful Liar" and "Naughty Girl," as well as more recent tunes including "Freedom," "Spirit"...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Two-Toned Dress on the Red Carpet with Husband Michael Douglas
The actress showed off a gold-and-black ensemble for her attendance at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash Thursday night Catherine Zeta-Jones shone — literally — on the red carpet Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica, Calif. Walking the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas by her side, the 53-year-old actress showed off a striking formal gown in a glamorous black-and-gold color combination. The dress featured a sleek, figure-skimming black skirt with a metallic plunging bodice, which Zeta-Jones set off with chandelier earrings, a bracelet,...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
