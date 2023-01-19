ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

'Made In Miami' Bar, Bistro Opens In Clifton

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnlwD_0kK8fElV00
Made in Miami has opened in Clifton. Photo Credit: Made in Miami

A new bar and bistro inspired by the high-energy nightlife in Miami has opened in Clifton.

"Miami Bar and Bistro" touts exclusive cocktails and unique tapas and entrees, such as plantains stuffed with roast pork, Jamaican bao buns, ceviche avacado, mojito lamb chops, Bermuda salmon and more.

"In Made in Miami when the sun sets and the stars come out, a whole new world reveals itself," its website reads.

"Come enjoy a nightlife full of excitement and unforgettable memories with live entertainment and the greatest DJ’S in the area. You can expect to have a phenomenal time everytime."

Made In Miami, 39 Harding Ave., Clifton.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Asbury Park Restaurant Langosta Lounge To Shutter: Report

A popular restaurant on the Asbury Park boardwalk is closing after 15 years, NorthJersey.com reports. The Marilyn Schlossbach Group announced that Langosta Lounge will close Saturday, Feb. 4. Langosta Lounge featured "vacation-inspired cuisine and cocktails," according to its Facebook page, and provided space for live music. They've been run by...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Our Ride at Blast 7D in the American Dream, Created by a Hoboken Couple

Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.
HOBOKEN, NJ
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?

What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City

There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style

EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Regal Cinemas Closing 2 NJ Locations

Two New Jersey Regal Cinemas locations will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year. The New Jersey locations...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
New York Post

NYC deli sells $20M winning Mega Millions ticket

There’s a mystery millionaire in the Bronx, after a Mt. Eden deli sold a $20 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. “I was speechless for a minute. I was ecstatic!” said Fahad Abubaker, son of the owner of the 170th Street Grocery, where the ticket was sold. “It’s great for the Bronx. It’s great for the area. The main thing I hear is that nobody ever won in this area….or not recently.” The big grand prize win was announced Wednesday by the New York Lottery. Someone claiming to have the winning ticket has come forward, the New York State Gaming...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Newly-Built Franklin Lakes Home With Theater, Pool Listed At $3.5M

Looking to upgrade your abode? A newly-built mansion featuring a home theater, an in-ground pool, and a wine-tasting room is for sale in Bergen County for $3.5M. The 10,000-square-foot Franklin Lakes property at 615 Vermeulen Pl. is described as an “architectural masterpiece that connects friends and family while redefining luxury living” with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy