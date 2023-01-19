Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A...
wbrc.com
Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a Fort Wayne home and a car Saturday morning. Just before 11 a.m. police were called to the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Curdes Avenue on the city’s northside. When they arrived, police found a home with...
WANE-TV
Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
WANE-TV
Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
Court docs: Rapping, shooting, livestreaming and now charges
Local rapper behind bars after livestreaming music video with live shots
WANE-TV
Police: Pursuit ends in drug dealing, neglect arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempt by Fort Wayne police to wrap up a drug investigation led to a man leading officers on a car chase and ultimately his arrest on drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday. Detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent...
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with narcotics and firearms investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a narcotics and firearms investigation. Detectives say they went to a home on Pheasant Pass with a search warrant related to drug charges on Kevin Jones. Jones attempted to run, and his backpack got caught on a...
wfft.com
UPDATE: FWPD arrest suspect in Flagstar Bank robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police now have a suspect in custody following Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. They arrested 55-year old Charles Edward Jones, Friday afternoon at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
WANE-TV
Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that took place in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Edward Jones, had been spotted by employees at the Walmart at Southtown Crossing, and authorities arrested him at the Walmart without incident.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 3800 block of West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen, including clothing and an ID. Value of $1,100. 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11500 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse....
WANE-TV
Courts: Man sentenced to 65 years on murder conviction in Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of shooting another man and dumping the body in a Whitley County ditch received a 65-year prison sentence earlier this week. Robert Drake, 29, had previously been convicted by a jury or murder this past December in connection...
963xke.com
Woman, child found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a home on the city’s north side on Wednesday. Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass just after 8:30 a.m. when a relative found the bodies and called 911.
95.3 MNC
Police arrest two homeless residents after dine & dash from Goshen Chili’s
Two homeless residents were arrested after dining and dashing from the Chili’s restaurant in Goshen. Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to the restaurant on Elkhart Road on the report of a man and woman leaving without paying for their bill. Officers found the...
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 180 months in prison for drug trafficking
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison for drug trafficking. Court documents say Almarez Henderson, 55, was seen going in and out of rooms at a hotel in April of 2022. After leaving the hotel he was pulled over for a traffic violation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Woman Killed In One-Car Crash
A Pierceton woman was killed Friday morning after her car went off the road and hit a tree. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries suffered in the one-vehicle crash. According to a news release...
WOWO News
Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
Updated Allen County Jail layout to be online by Feb. 7
-On or before Feb. 7, residents will have the opportunity to view online a revised layout of the proposed new Allen County Jail.
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
Comments / 0