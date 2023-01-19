ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother.

According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days.

It is unclear how long Bellino’s grandmother was trapped in the home.

Officials said when his grandmother attempted to leave, he blocked the exits and repeatedly refused to let her go.

The indictment said Bellino assaulted his grandmother by hitting, strangling and covering her nose and mouth so she couldn’t breathe.

In addition to assaulting her, the indictment said he also deprived her of using any form of communication to receive medical services.

It is unclear why Bellino didn’t let his grandmother escape the home and why he assaulted her.

Bellino was charged with four counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, aggravated assault, family violence, false imprisonment and battery.

