Cincinnati, OH

KXAN

Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday. He argued with trainers, assistant coaches and anyone else within earshot on the Kansas City sideline to let him play through an injured right ankle. “I’m not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KXAN

Report: Aaron Rodgers Trade in Play for Packers

For the third year in a row, the quarterback’s future in Green Bay remains unclear. For the third straight year, the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains unclear and in particular, his future in Green Bay seems to be up in the air. In fact, the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggests that two-time reigning MVP may be at the center of trade talks again this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
KXAN

More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
KXAN

Report: Purdy ‘Has Won’ 49ers QB Battle for 2023 Already

San Francisco will enter the offseason with Purdy and Trey Lance both on the roster. Since Brock Purdy has taken over as the starting quarterback of the 49ers, the team is an undefeated 6–0, with seven wins when including the game Purdy replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. In those seven games, Purdy has 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions, with a completion percentage over 60% in each game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXAN

Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America

A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots.  Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KXAN

How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships

The NFL already controls the conference title games, so here are several ways the league could create new revenue sources by making a drastic change to the playoff format." Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.

