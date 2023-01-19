Read full article on original website
KXAN
Watch: NFL Twitter Reacts to Cowboys’ Bizarre Last Play vs. 49ers
That didn’t work out at all. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys left their fans with a final play to remember Sunday night as their season came to an end in the divisional round in a 19–12 road loss to the 49ers. Down seven with five seconds left in...
KXAN
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday. He argued with trainers, assistant coaches and anyone else within earshot on the Kansas City sideline to let him play through an injured right ankle. “I’m not...
KXAN
Report: Aaron Rodgers Trade in Play for Packers
For the third year in a row, the quarterback’s future in Green Bay remains unclear. For the third straight year, the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains unclear and in particular, his future in Green Bay seems to be up in the air. In fact, the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggests that two-time reigning MVP may be at the center of trade talks again this offseason.
KXAN
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
'Everything's kismet': Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Rhinehaus after Bengals win
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio ‒ The tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses continues. After beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the second round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to deliver the latest winning game ball. ...
KXAN
Report: Purdy ‘Has Won’ 49ers QB Battle for 2023 Already
San Francisco will enter the offseason with Purdy and Trey Lance both on the roster. Since Brock Purdy has taken over as the starting quarterback of the 49ers, the team is an undefeated 6–0, with seven wins when including the game Purdy replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. In those seven games, Purdy has 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions, with a completion percentage over 60% in each game.
Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America
A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots. Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
KXAN
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
The NFL already controls the conference title games, so here are several ways the league could create new revenue sources by making a drastic change to the playoff format." Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
