Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
abc27.com
We Salute You: Ronald J. Kruger
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero, Ronald J. Kruger of Camp Hill, was a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. We salute him and thank him for his service.
Yorkblog
Pickett’s Charge: What Was Lee Thinking?
At the next virtual meeting on February 15, 2023, the York (PA) Civil War Round Table welcomes author and Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guide James A. Hessler as he presents a fascinating PowerPoint talk on “Pickett’s Charge: What Was Lee Thinking?” This will be a Zoom only meeting, with no in-person attendance. Check the webpage for theYork County History Center to register for the talk or watch it live on the Facebook page for YCHC.
abc27.com
Central Penn College partners with Peyton Walker Foundation, teaching CPR
SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Jan. 20, Central Penn College announced its partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation to offer life-saving training. The two-hour training will help teach trainees and award them a two-year certification in CPR/AED. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
abc27.com
Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
abc27.com
Swim for a Cure held in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22. For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money...
abc27.com
Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday, people from across the country, and right here in the Midtsate, came together for the Annual Women’s March. The event focused on abortion rights. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe. V. Wade, when the Supreme Court decided women had the right to choose to have an abortion. That historic ruling was overturned last summer.
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
WGAL
Piece of Civil War history beginning to rot
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Civil War history is beginning to rot, but work is being done to preserve the Klingel House in Gettysburg. Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.
bucknellian.net
Former Bucknell employee charged with threats against university president
A former Bucknell employee has been charged after allegedly threatening university officials and traveling to President John Bravman’s home last week. Raymond Kacyon Jr., a 55-year-old Danville resident, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest from law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment, following an incident at President Bravman’s home on University Ave. at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” finishes third day of shooting
The cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” wrapped its third day of shooting with an interior at Lark Gift Shop this evening. Film spokesperson Kris Webb said filming would continue tomorrow around Lincoln Square, but no set time has been announced. “Things are going super well....
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
Elderly man killed in crash near Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — An 81-year-old man of Lewisburg died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Kelly Township. Saunders L. Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries, according to state police at Milton. Saunders was traveling north on Route 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Ziegler Road into the path...
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
abc27.com
Polar plunge to help Special Olympics held in York County
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 750 Midstate residents took part in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA) annual Capital Area Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gifford Pinchot State Park. “Well, you have to mentally prepare yourself. I kind of pep myself up mentally, and just go in. (I) go...
abc27.com
Rozzi announces listening tour as Pennsylvania House remains stalled
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi says he will embark on a statewide listening tour amid a stalemate in the State House. Rozzi says the goal of his listening tour will be “to address partisan gridlock and deliver justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.”
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
