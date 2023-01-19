ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethville, PA

abc27.com

We Salute You: Ronald J. Kruger

(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero, Ronald J. Kruger of Camp Hill, was a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. We salute him and thank him for his service.
CAMP HILL, PA
Yorkblog

Pickett’s Charge: What Was Lee Thinking?

At the next virtual meeting on February 15, 2023, the York (PA) Civil War Round Table welcomes author and Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guide James A. Hessler as he presents a fascinating PowerPoint talk on “Pickett’s Charge: What Was Lee Thinking?” This will be a Zoom only meeting, with no in-person attendance. Check the webpage for theYork County History Center to register for the talk or watch it live on the Facebook page for YCHC.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Swim for a Cure held in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22. For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday, people from across the country, and right here in the Midtsate, came together for the Annual Women’s March. The event focused on abortion rights. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe. V. Wade, when the Supreme Court decided women had the right to choose to have an abortion. That historic ruling was overturned last summer.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Piece of Civil War history beginning to rot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Civil War history is beginning to rot, but work is being done to preserve the Klingel House in Gettysburg. Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.
GETTYSBURG, PA
bucknellian.net

Former Bucknell employee charged with threats against university president

A former Bucknell employee has been charged after allegedly threatening university officials and traveling to President John Bravman’s home last week. Raymond Kacyon Jr., a 55-year-old Danville resident, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest from law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment, following an incident at President Bravman’s home on University Ave. at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
LEWISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elderly man killed in crash near Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — An 81-year-old man of Lewisburg died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Kelly Township. Saunders L. Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries, according to state police at Milton. Saunders was traveling north on Route 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Ziegler Road into the path...
LEWISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy

Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Polar plunge to help Special Olympics held in York County

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 750 Midstate residents took part in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA) annual Capital Area Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gifford Pinchot State Park. “Well, you have to mentally prepare yourself. I kind of pep myself up mentally, and just go in. (I) go...
YORK COUNTY, PA
baldwin2k.com

Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Driver injured in Lebanon County crash

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

