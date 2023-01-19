Listen to 'It Came Out Out Of Nowhere' from the new live album Damon Fowler recorded in St. Pete

Last summer, Tampa Bay community radio station WMNF 88.5-FM announced plans to revive its revered Tropical Heatwave music festival—and now we know who's in the lineup. WMNF released the show poster today, and it's topped by Alligator Records' blues powerhouse Shemekia Copeland, Idaho songwriter Eilen Jewell and Louisiana soul-rock favorite Seratones. Blues duo GA-20 (playing in town this week) is also on the bill along with Detroit funk and soul specialist Laura Rain & the Caesars. The 16-band lineup headed to Ybor City in May includes a host of locals, plus a rare set from Tampa new wave-rock band Glove., which has spent the last year opening for outfits like Spoon, A Place To Bury Strangers, Nation Of Language and Jack White. Old school ska favorite Magadog is also among local highlights. Tickets to WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM's Tropical Heatwave 2023 at Cuban Club in Ybor City on Saturday, May 6 go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1 and start at $40. Schedule and stage info has yet to be released.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO