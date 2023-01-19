Listen to 'It Came Out Out Of Nowhere' from the new live album Damon Fowler recorded in St. Pete
Guitarist Damon Fowler is a long-running gem of the Tampa Bay blues scene, and now he's put his love for the neighborhood on record—literally.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Fowler releases Live at the Palladium , recorded live at St. Petersburg's Palladium Theater a year ago on Jan. 20, 2022.
On it, Fowler not only rips on the blues he's become famous four, but delves into the revved-up rockers ("I've Been Low"), spoken word ("The Guitar") and even the swamp on songs like "“It Came Out Of Nowhere," a funky jam, which you can hear for the first tim below.
The 10-track effort finds Fowler, an alum of the Butch Trucks Band, joined by drummer Justin Headley and Chuck Riley on bass plus special guests Jason Ricci on harmonica, guitarist Eddie Wright and gravel-throated piano-rocker Dan Signor.
“I love Tampa Bay" Fowler told Creative Loafing. "Recording at a place as beautiful at the Palladium was one of my favorite moments ever. I hope folks like it as much as we do!"
