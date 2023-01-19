ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to 'It Came Out Out Of Nowhere' from the new live album Damon Fowler recorded in St. Pete

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Damon Fowler
Guitarist Damon Fowler is a long-running gem of the Tampa Bay blues scene, and now he's put his love for the neighborhood on record—literally.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Fowler releases Live at the Palladium , recorded live at St. Petersburg's Palladium Theater a year ago on Jan. 20, 2022.


On it, Fowler not only rips on the blues he's become famous four, but delves into the revved-up rockers ("I've Been Low"), spoken word ("The Guitar") and even the swamp on songs like "“It Came Out Of Nowhere," a funky jam, which you can hear for the first tim below.

The 10-track effort finds Fowler, an alum of the Butch Trucks Band, joined by drummer Justin Headley and Chuck Riley on bass plus special guests Jason Ricci on harmonica, guitarist Eddie Wright and gravel-throated piano-rocker Dan Signor.

“I love Tampa Bay" Fowler told Creative Loafing. "Recording at a place as beautiful at the Palladium was one of my favorite moments ever. I hope folks like it as much as we do!"

Shemekia Copeland, Seratones, Glove top lineup for WMNF Tampa's Tropical Heatwave 2023

Last summer, Tampa Bay community radio station WMNF 88.5-FM announced plans to revive its revered Tropical Heatwave music festival—and now we know who's in the lineup. WMNF released the show poster today, and it's topped by Alligator Records' blues powerhouse Shemekia Copeland, Idaho songwriter Eilen Jewell and Louisiana soul-rock favorite Seratones. Blues duo GA-20 (playing in town this week) is also on the bill along with Detroit funk and soul specialist Laura Rain & the Caesars. The 16-band lineup headed to Ybor City in May includes a host of locals, plus a rare set from Tampa new wave-rock band Glove., which has spent the last year opening for outfits like Spoon, A Place To Bury Strangers, Nation Of Language and Jack White. Old school ska favorite Magadog is also among local highlights. Tickets to WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM's Tropical Heatwave 2023 at Cuban Club in Ybor City on Saturday, May 6 go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1 and start at $40. Schedule and stage info has yet to be released.
Shreddy, Thee Oh Sees-channeling Miami band The Creature Cage plays Tampa on Friday

A crop of young, South Florida bands is reviving the sounds of ‘90s alternative bands that peaked before its members were even born. Last week, Smelter was at Hooch to show us its take, and seven days later, it’s Deux Visages which marries the dream pop sound of new bands like Grandaddy with the aesthetics of alt-rock elders like Smashing Pumpkins. But get to the gig in time to see The Creature Cage—a Miami psych-rock band armed with its mindfuckingly trippy, Thee Oh Sees-channeling, 2021 album Super Destructia—which also opens this one featuring a pair of beloved local rock (The Drain Outs) and indie-pop (MAK) outfits. Tickets to see Mak, The Drain Outs, Deux Visages and Creature Cage play Hooch and Hive in Tampa on Friday, Jan. 20 are still available for $12. [event-1]
