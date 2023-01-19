Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Related
how to spend safari vacation in Florida
A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Florida's tropical climate, population demographics and fraudulent claims drive up car insurance costs
MIAMI, FL. - Car insurance is an integral part of life in Florida, and premiums are higher than anywhere else in the country. Although there are several possible causes, let us examine some of the most common factors contributing to the high cost of car insurance in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Workers cleaning up SWFL’s Ian debris form community in Lee County
Rubble and debris from Hurricane Ian have been everyone’s problem for months, but who are the people cleaning it up, and where are they living while they help Southwest Florida recover?. Eric Henry can’t remember the exact day when he made a small roadside area of grass and dirt...
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
blackchronicle.com
‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future
More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
Florida Congressman Greg Steube, 44, hospitalized with 'several injuries' after falling off the roof
Greg Steube, 44, fell from the roof of his house in Sarasota, Florida and was found on Wednesday afternoon by a delivery man. His office said he sustained 'several injuries'.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims
Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
WINKNEWS.com
Man defecates on the floor of Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers early Saturday
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
The Daily South
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
luxury-houses.net
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key
3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why
It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
Florida Mentioned on List of States with the Worst Tap Water in the United States
Tap water is easy to take for granted because it's ever-present inside our homes. We cook and clean with it. We bathe in it. We brush our teeth and wash our hair with it. Some of us drink it.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday
Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America
VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
Comments / 0