wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
WBAY Green Bay
US Coast Guard will close southern Green Bay waters for commercial traffic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00 noon local time. The bay is expected to be reopened in early Spring, weather permitting. This closure...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing man in Marinette County speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
Door County Pulse
Egg Harbor Unveils Updated Highway Redevelopment Plan
A recording of the meeting about the Village of Egg Harbor’s Highway 42 project, as well as the village’s presentations and the project plans, can be found at villageofeggharbor.org. The village is taking comments on those plans until 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by email at [email protected] or at the village office, 7860 Hwy 42.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
wtaq.com
No Foul Play Expected in Marinette County Missing Case
MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
Fox11online.com
Missing man may have been in Marinette County
(WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing for nearly a week. Deputies say Theodore "Teddy" William Egge, 35, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near Benson Lake Road and Northway Drive in Athelstane with a destination of boat landing #7.
seehafernews.com
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to identify a scammer posing as a financial institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are becoming more adept at posing as financial institutions. The scammers call or text potential victims and try to convince them they are victims of credit card fraud. Heidi Kiecker, fraud officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, tells Consumer First Alert they’re hearing reports...
101 WIXX
Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Local non-profits affected by Amazon’s decision to end charity donation program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some non-profits in our area are forced to brainstorm new ways to generate funding - when Amazon will end its charity donation program “Amazon Smiles” on February 20th. The Amazon program donates half a percent from certain purchases to non-profits. One place affected...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Having It All Comes with a Big Price
I’m responding to Dennis B. Appleton’s perspective on Ron Johnson and the Sister Bay fire truck [“Remember Which Candidate You Voted For,” Jan. 6-13 Peninsula Pulse]. Appleton implies that Ron Johnson was opposed to Sister Bay acquiring a new fire truck – “he voted against the bill that paid for the truck.” He went so far as to say, “… the fire truck that saves your house, barn, business or life … remember that Johnson voted against the bill that paid for that truck.”
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Credit Card After Failing to Pay Cab Fare in Manitowoc
A man was arrested in Manitowoc early this morning after he failed to pay cab fare. The cab driver called the Manitowoc Police Department and requested to speak to an officer when a 20-year-old man was unable to pay his fare. The driver informed the responding officer that the man...
