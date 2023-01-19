There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.

1 DAY AGO