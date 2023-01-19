Read full article on original website
Related
Ubisoft says it cancelled multiple games because nobody wanted them anyway
Arising from anonymous employee interviews, it seems those three cancelled Ubisoft games left their playtesters cold. But, it's not all bad news for fans of the publisher's roster of titles. Ubisoft is in the midst of it at the moment. For a little challenge, I would like you to name...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
TechRadar
New free DLC reveals Tomb Raider's dirty little secret
PowerWash simulator is no stranger to exotic locations, but this latest addition takes the cake. In a free, upcoming DLC, PowerWash enthusiasts will now be able to clean Croft Manor – a fondly remembered location from the classic Tomb Raider series. Square Enix Collective and FuturLab have teamed up...
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory About Infection's Origin
The Last of Us episode 2 confirms one of the biggest fan theories going around right now. HBO's The Last of Us is a pretty brilliant adaptation of one of the best video games out there. Not only does it closely follow the source material, but it greatly expands on it to add interesting new nuggets for longtime fans and help deepen the experience for new fans as well. Although there are some tiny mentions and suggestions about exactly how the infection spread in the game, it's not very overt. Part of the reason for that is because the game never leaves the POV of the main characters, so there's no scientist to deliver a bunch of exposition.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Ecstatic Over Season 2 Gulag Change
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's next season of content is introducing a pretty significant Gulag change: Season 2 will feature 1v1 fights in the Gulag. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's how things initially worked in Warzone before Raven Software and Infinity Ward introduced the battle royale game's sequel and decided to adopt a 2v2 format for those seeking redemption. This change won't be implemented until Season 2 drops (and it'll now be dropping a bit later than expected following a delay), but it's a change that players are already quite pleased with.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of the Best PS2 Games
There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.
PlayStation Plus subscribers are obsessed with 'fantastic' new free game
All PlayStation Plus subscribers can now access this month’s offerings and on the whole, it’s a decent line-up for all tiers, but fans are particularly impressed with one game included in the extra tier catalogue additions. They’ve branded it to be “one of the best PS5 games.” High praise.
ComicBook
Xbox Reportedly Getting Another Fan-Favorite JRPG
A new report has claimed that Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S should soon be able to play a popular JRPG from yesteryear. This week has already been a pretty big one for Xbox fans when it comes to JRPGs as titles like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise have all landed on the gaming platform for the first time. And while Microsoft has made clear in the past that it wants to keep bringing other Japanese games to Xbox hardware, it looks like this pursuit will be continuing later in 2023.
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Sale Discounts Popular PS4 Horror Series by 90%
A new sale on the PlayStation Store this week has discounted one of the most popular horror franchises that came about during the PlayStation 4 era by a staggering 90%. Since the start of 2023, Sony has been having some excellent sales on its digital PlayStation marketplace. And while many of these deals have been tied to newer PlayStation releases, one of the best offers that the PS Store currently has is one that is associated with a fan-favorite franchise that is nearly a decade old.
ComicBook
Classic Star Wars Game Now Free With PlayStation Plus
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now download and play a classic Star Wars game for free, courtesy of the subscription service. The catch is you need to be subscribed to the most expensive version of the subscription service, called PlayStation Plus Premium, the only tier that gives subscribers access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. More specifically, if you're a Star Wars fan and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, you can now enjoy Star Wars: Demolition. How long the game will be available via PS Plus, we don't know, but it's already available at the moment of writing this.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Report Could Mean Longer Wait for Next Console
The Nintendo Switch is nearly six years old, and the system continues to see huge demand around the world. While there's been a lot of talk about the system's successor, Nintendo has made no announcement, and the company doesn't plan on slowing down production on the Switch. In fact, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Nintendo actually plans to increase production on the system! Nintendo cut sales expectations last year as a result of the global chip shortage, but now that the shortage seems to have ended, the company is apparently planning to ramp production back up.
ComicBook
The Last Of Us Episode 2 Breakdown, Game Comparison, and Review | The Last of Pods
Following Episode 2 of The Last of Us, ComicBook.com and ET's The Last of Pods released a new episode of its podcast to discuss the latest development in the HBO's apocalyptic world. With new episodes arriving every Sunday night, ComicBook's Brandon Davis and ET's Ash Crossan go inside the developments such as the latest cold open set in Jakarta, character deaths, and comparisons to the story as it was laid out in the video game. Episode 1 featured an exclusive interview Gabriel Luna. Episode 2 features a preview of what may be coming in future episodes, as well as information about how the fungal infection could occur in the real world according to scientists.
ComicBook
Steam Discounts Popular Shooter to Lowest Price Ever of $3
Until February 2, one of the best first-person shooters is only $3, the cheapest it has ever been on the digital PC storefront. For many, the PC is the home of first-person shooters because of mouse and keyboard, though advancements in aim assist and the popularity of free-to-play games on consoles are starting to challenge this idea. That said, it's hard to deny that the best place to play Titanfall 2 is PC. If you've never played the EA shooter, well now you don't have any excuse because it's only $2.99. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it on any platform, not just Steam.
Comments / 0