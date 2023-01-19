Read full article on original website
AEW's Chris Jericho Reacts to Being Featured in WWE Raw is XXX Video
WWE's Raw is XXX celebration will kick off on Monday, but WWE got the ball running early, and has been announcing big appearances and matches for the 30th Anniversary all week long. Then on Friday WWE released a special WWE is XXX promo video that featured a bevy of iconic moments that have taken place on Raw over the past 30 years. The video surprised some when it included stars who have moved over to AEW like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, and Jericho took to Twitter to react to his inclusion.
WWE Hall of Famer Reportedly Revealed for Raw is XXX Anniversary Show
WWE's Raw is XXX will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the show this coming Monday, and a bevy of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers will be making appearances during the show. WWE has revealed stars like Hulk Hogan, The Bellas, and more will be in attendance, but a new report from PWInsider reveals that Lita is also supposed to be at the show. Lita hasn't been officially revealed by WWE, but it appears she will be at the show, as she is also slated to film content for WWE's A&E shows next week while she's there.
Two WWE SmackDown Stars Have Declared for the Royal Rumble
WWE's Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and both the Men's and Women's Rumble matches have started revealing their lineups. With 30 superstars in each match though, there are still many spots to fill, and in the Men's Rumble match, there are only 9 superstars confirmed. Today that's changed though, as two SmackDown superstars have now declared for the Rumble match, with those being Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. They've recently been teaming up in Tag Team action and now both stars will be in the mix to earn a Title match at WrestleMania 39.
Four More WWE Superstars Announced for Royal Rumble
There were less than 20 Superstars listed for the Royal Rumble matches out of 60 total coming into tonight's SmackDown, but both Royal Rumble matches got new additions throughout the night. Before SmackDown even started two Superstars were revealed for the Men's match, and later on three more Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown joined them, as Braun Strowman, Gunther, and Omos were all revealed to be participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Then Zelina Vega declared for the Women's Rumble match.
Top AEW Star Returning Soon, But Won't Be Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling is slowly but surely getting over the injury bug that plagued the company throughout 2022. Bryan Danielson has been back in the ring for months now, while Adam Cole recently revealed that his comeback is imminent. Both Danielson and Cole's injuries derailed their summer storylines, but required somewhat minimal pivoting for Tony Khan and company. The same can't be said for AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, as both suffered injuries during their title reigns that forced Khan to crown interim champions. A second injury to Punk led to him being stripped of the title altogether, while Rosa's longer recovery period resulted in Interim AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter being promoted to lineal status.
Latest on CM Punk's AEW Future
For the second time in his AEW tenure, CM Punk is in the middle of an extended period away from the ring. The Second City Saint first took a hiatus in Summer 2022 after suffering a foot injury on AEW Dynamite. Punk would return to AEW TV this past August, but only stuck around for about a month as he was injured once more at AEW All Out in September. That new injury coupled with both his controversial post-show press conference and backstage fight with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have cast doubt on Punk's long-term AEW future.
Major Spoiler Reportedly Revealed for WWE Raw is XXX
WWE's Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary this coming Monday, and there are already a host of legends appearing during the three-hour celebration. The show will also boast several Title matches, and then Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were set to cap it all off as part of a Bloodline Acknoloedgement Ceremony. According to a report from PWInsider that seems to have changed, as according to the report the angle has been dropped from plans in favor of something else Bloodline-related.
Pokemon Deals Ash His First Major Loss as World Champion
Pokemon recently had Ash Ketchum break through his biggest victory yet as he became the World Champion following his win during the World Coronation Series, but the newest episode of the series revealed that Ash still has a lot to learn as he has been dealt his first major loss as the champion. Pokemon Journeys set Ash on a winning streak that saw him winning battle after battle until he became the best trainer in the world, but as the anime gets ready to say goodbye, Ash is also learning that he's far from being an actual master during the events of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master.
The Punisher vs Captain America: Marvel Teases Huge Fight
In case you haven't been keeping up, The Punisher is having a bit of an identity crisis. During his latest comic series from Jason Aaron and Jesús Saiz, Frank Castle has found himself atop The Hand, the ancient clan of assassins and murderers. He's been grappling with Daredevil as of late and before too long at all, Ol' Frank is going to spar with Captain America.
Xbox Game Pass Rumor Claims Big PS5 Exclusive Is Being Added Soon
According to a new rumor, a fairly major PS5 exclusive is reportedly being added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which may sound unbelievable at face value, but it's actually not that surprising. It wouldn't be the first PlayStation game or PlayStation exclusive to make its way to the Xbox subscription service, but it's not a common occurrence, and that's because it takes unique circumstances to trigger. For example, the MLB The Show situation where the MLB forced PlayStation's hand into making the series multi-platform and into bringing it to Xbox Game Pass. And then there are the Bethesda games PlayStation signed for exclusively before Xbox bought Bethesda. The game in question falls into the latter camp.
Fallout: New Vegas Studio Gives Fans Hope With New Comment
Fallout: New Vegas 2 hopefuls may see the long-awaited RPG sequel come to fruition one day. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved RPGs of the Xbox 360 era. After Bethesda successfully reimagined the Fallout series with Fallout 3, it wanted to capitalize on the success with another entry, but was tied up with the production of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This prompted Bethesda to give Obsidian the chance to make its own Fallout game set in the western part of the United States. The game was great and some even prefer it to Fallout 3, but for various reasons, Obsidian was never given the opportunity to make another entry. Within recent years, however, Xbox has acquired both Bethesda and Obsidian which means Xbox can give any studio access to the Fallout IP. Of course, Xbox would probably want to make sure it's cool with Bethesda since there'd be a lot of sharing of ideas and possibly even technology amongst other things, but it does make things much easier.
