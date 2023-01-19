ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

In Michigan, Democratic women are rising. Now some are weighing a Senate run.

By Colby Itkowitz, The Washington Post, Colby Itkowitz
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office

Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the US Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer. While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar. “If you’ve tried to take down our government through violent means, in no way should you be part of it,”...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Houston Chronicle

Trump team struggles to muster support ahead of S.C. event

Advisers to Donald Trump have blanketed South Carolina Republican officials with pleading phone calls in recent weeks in an effort to drum up endorsements and attendees for the former president's first campaign swing of the 2024 cycle next week. But the appeals have run headlong into a complicated new reality:...
IOWA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Jeff Zients to be Biden's next chief of staff

President Biden will name Jeff Zients to serve as his next chief of staff, turning to a management consultant who oversaw the administration's coronavirus response to replace Ron Klain, who is expected to leave in the coming weeks, according to four people familiar with the decision. Zients left the White...
WASHINGTON STATE
Houston Chronicle

The first statue removed from the Capitol: George Washington in a toga

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Slowly, some of the U.S. Capitol's many statues and other artworks honoring enslavers have been slated for removal, most recently a bust of Roger B. Taney, the chief justice who authored the Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision denying Black people citizenship. But the first statue Congress voted to remove from the Capitol was one of George Washington - not because Washington was an enslaver, but because the statue was scandalous.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy