Starkville, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtva.com

Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Amory underpass to be closed as renovation work continues

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists should expect to find alternate routes as work on the Highway 278 underpass continues, the City of Amory announced on Thursday. Work began earlier this month on renovating the underpass. - Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass.
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Two former schools have become local venues

NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Inflation means adjustments to school lunches for some districts

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Inflation is also affecting school lunches. As a result, school across the country have had to adjust and change lunch menus. The Chickasaw County School District is in a fortunate situation. "It's just like living in your house when the prices go up,” Nutrition Director Lisa...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
TUPELO, MS
breezynews.com

Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again

Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!. Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.
OXFORD, AL
wcbi.com

Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

"Gas Station Heroin" bandit caught

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A 35-year-old man is sitting behind bars after the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says he broke into a convenience store twice. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the first of two different burglaries happened at the Country Mart located along Hwy 182 East in Lowndes County last year.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Starkville Daily News

Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ

The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Mother arrested for death of child in Tupelo makes bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo mother is out of jail on a $1 million bond after her arrest on child abuse and deprivation charges following the death of her 5-year-old son. Brianna Young’s court-appointed public defender Dennis Farris said he is not sure how Young posted bond because there are so many factors involved.
TUPELO, MS

