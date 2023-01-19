Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
wtva.com
Amory underpass to be closed as renovation work continues
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists should expect to find alternate routes as work on the Highway 278 underpass continues, the City of Amory announced on Thursday. Work began earlier this month on renovating the underpass. - Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass.
wcbi.com
Two former schools have become local venues
NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
wtva.com
No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
wtva.com
Inflation means adjustments to school lunches for some districts
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Inflation is also affecting school lunches. As a result, school across the country have had to adjust and change lunch menus. The Chickasaw County School District is in a fortunate situation. "It's just like living in your house when the prices go up,” Nutrition Director Lisa...
wtva.com
Aberdeen mayor gives update a week after severe weather damaged local park, regional hospital
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Mayor Charles Scott said General Young Park could be closed to the public for the next few months, while Monroe Regional Hospital continued to operate without a hitch after damage to its roof. A part that holds in place support cables for General Young Park's basketball...
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
wcbi.com
Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
breezynews.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!. Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.
wcbi.com
Man with warrant arrested after driving recklessly, crashing car in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re wanted on criminal charges, it’s usually a good idea to avoid suspicious behavior. A Tupelo man learned that lesson the hard way. Last Thursday, Tupelo police spotted a black Nissan Altima driving recklessly. When they attempted to pull the driver over...
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
wcbi.com
Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
wtva.com
"Gas Station Heroin" bandit caught
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A 35-year-old man is sitting behind bars after the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says he broke into a convenience store twice. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the first of two different burglaries happened at the Country Mart located along Hwy 182 East in Lowndes County last year.
Starkville Daily News
Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ
The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
wtva.com
Mother arrested for death of child in Tupelo makes bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo mother is out of jail on a $1 million bond after her arrest on child abuse and deprivation charges following the death of her 5-year-old son. Brianna Young’s court-appointed public defender Dennis Farris said he is not sure how Young posted bond because there are so many factors involved.
Comments / 0