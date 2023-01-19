Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at the Kroger Fuel Center in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at the Kroger Fuel Center in Montgomery. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Snow to bring 1-3 inches of accumulations across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Get your winter gear ready! Cincinnati is getting some snow as we go into our Bengals Sunday. For those heading to Buffalo, you can also expect some snow for game-dey as well!. If you have plans for Saturday night, expect cold but dry conditions around the region....
WKRC
What happened to McDonald's at CVG?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
WCPO
Ohio becomes first state to ban invasive Callery pear tree
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month Ohio became the first state to ban the sale of Callery pear trees, the University of Cincinnati (UC) reports. Other states are expected to follow Ohio's lead regarding the once-popular ornamental trees, known for their white spring blossoms. A similar ban will go into effect in South Carolina starting in 2024.
GE Aerospace confirms it will make Cincinnati its corporate headquarters
It’s not clear how many new jobs will result from Friday's announcement, as GE Aviation is already based in the region.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
Traffic backup along I-71 N lasts for 3 hours due to 'series of small crashes'
As snow fell in heavier than forecast amounts across the Tri-State, conditions became dangerous, causing several spin outs.
WLWT 5
Ford's Garage opens new location in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A restaurant chain that gives guests the vibe of being in a 1920s service station and has vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures has opened another location in northern Kentucky. Ford's Garage opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping...
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WKRC
Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
informerpress.com
Kroger discontinues local pick-up
The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
Beavercreek road to close for construction project
Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, a portion of Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Rustic Trail will be closed for around 30 days to let crews install a new box culvert.
WKRC
Area bar and restaurant owners frustrated over slow rollout of sports betting kiosks
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Erik Richman took over the Varsity Sports Bar and Grill four years ago and he spent a thousand dollars in 2022 on a license that allows sports gambling in his restaurant with a kiosk. While he expected to have it start right away when...
Top 9 places to eat Buffalo wings in the Tri-State
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to crush the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs. In solidarity with the Bengals, here are 9 places around the Tri-State to crush some Buffalo wings.
linknky.com
Rub House spice store relocating to Alexandria after Ebert’s Meats shuts doors
In the wake of Ebert’s Meats closing, the store’s next door neighbor, Rub House, has announced they will be closing their Monmouth Street location, instead choosing to relocate to Alexandria. The announcement was made on Rub House’s official Facebook page, with founder and owner Dan Stankiewicz along with...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on US 42 and Baker in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway on US 42 and Baker in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot, blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
linknky.com
Boone/Kenton Counties declare level one snow emergency
Boone and Kenton Counties have declared a level one snow emergency effective immediately. A level one snow emergency is when motorists are advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow and/or ice. Citizens should contact their employers to determine whether they should report to...
