WLWT 5

SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?

CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What happened to McDonald's at CVG?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Ohio becomes first state to ban invasive Callery pear tree

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month Ohio became the first state to ban the sale of Callery pear trees, the University of Cincinnati (UC) reports. Other states are expected to follow Ohio's lead regarding the once-popular ornamental trees, known for their white spring blossoms. A similar ban will go into effect in South Carolina starting in 2024.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ford's Garage opens new location in northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — A restaurant chain that gives guests the vibe of being in a 1920s service station and has vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures has opened another location in northern Kentucky. Ford's Garage opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
informerpress.com

Kroger discontinues local pick-up

The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot, blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
CHEVIOT, OH
linknky.com

Boone/Kenton Counties declare level one snow emergency

Boone and Kenton Counties have declared a level one snow emergency effective immediately. A level one snow emergency is when motorists are advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow and/or ice. Citizens should contact their employers to determine whether they should report to...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

