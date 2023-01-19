ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives

After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Roster Moves: Kicker Brett Maher Status Official for 49ers

SAN JOSE - The decision was essentially made on Thursday. But it is official now. ... After an interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. ... he's on the team plane to San Jose and he's still the kicker. The Cowboys made four roster moves back home in Frisco...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. 49ers NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Joe Mixon Pokes Fun At NFL Following Bengals’ Win Over Bills

ORCHARD PARK — Bengals running back Joe Mixon poked fun at the NFL following their 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. "AFC CHAMPIONSHIP IN MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM THAT’LL BE NEVERUARY MAKE SURE YALL GO GET YALL REFUNDS BACK," Mixon tweeted. The star running back was referring to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft

The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?

1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense

There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy