Nine-year-old boy critical, eight others hurt in crash in El Mirage
A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition and eight others are hurt after a crash in El Mirage Sunday morning.
onscene.tv
One Killed In I-17 Rollover Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-20-2023 | 3:00 AM LOCATION: I-17 Northbound at Grant Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: DPS troopers and Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with one person pinned under a vehicle around 3:00 AM. Upon arrival troopers located a white sedan on its roof with one occupant partially ejected. Fire crews arrived on scene and began working to extricated the partially ejected occupant. The individual was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. I-17 northbound is closed for investigation from Buckeye to Van Buren. The closure is expected to last several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTAR.com
Police search for suspect after teen shot in the West Valley
PHOENIX — Police are searching for an alleged shooter after a teenager was critically injured in the West Valley early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. near Broadway and Miller roads and found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound, the Buckeye Police Department said.
Two people, including child injured in I-10 crash
PHOENIX — A crash involving multiple vehicles has happened on Interstate 10 westbound, near 43rd Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Two people, including a child have rushed to the hospital, the department said. According to authorities, fire crews responded to the crash at 7 p.m. on Saturday...
KTAR.com
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, suspect still outstanding
PHOENIX — Scottsdale police is investigating a homicide that left one person dead while the suspect fled the scene, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a tweet. After arriving on...
KTAR.com
Shooting suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The suspect who allegedly shot an 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale on Saturday was arrested in Pinal County on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said. Terrivonni Santana Williams...
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix armed robbery
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery in west Phoenix.
12news.com
Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman
MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
KTAR.com
Mesa police seek information on homicide of 32-year-old man
PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for information to help solve a homicide after a 32-year-old man was killed on Tuesday. Mesa police responded to reports of a man down in a Goodwill parking lot near the intersection of University Drive and Gilbert Road and found Johnathan Gliege just before 7 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
12news.com
Scottsdale police investigating homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads
Scottsdale police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. People in the area are urged to remain in their homes.
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
Chandler police are investigating a shooting in a residential area Friday morning. Officers were called to a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road just before 9:30 a.m.
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head Thursday in Coolidge, authorities said. Over a dozen bullet holes were found at the home where the girl was shot, according to the Coolidge Police Department. The shooting occurred near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
fox10phoenix.com
Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
KTAR.com
Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting leaves Coolidge family in shock
The drive-by shooting took the life of a 14-year-old girl as she was sleeping, and the death has left the teen's family shocked and speechless. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly rollover crash shuts down I-17 in Phoenix
A deadly rollover crash has shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
