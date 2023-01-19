Read full article on original website
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production Ahead of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo is planning to ramp up Switch production in the next fiscal year ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Nintendo has told suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in financial year 2023/2024, meaning from the beginning of April.
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
Game Scoop! 706: Real Mature, Video Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing all the gory details on upcoming M-rated games. They also talk Final Fantasy and Resident Evil. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Paper Theatre
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
Aussie Deals: 48 Buck Sonic, $250 off a Logitech Wheel and the Best Preorder Prices Going!
Welcome to another week that reeks of discounted gaming deals. Particularly ripe bargains include the decidedly decent Sonic Frontiers, going for 50 clams off. At that price, it's gotta (read: gonna) go fast. I'm also a big fan of a seriously reduced stash of PC-based PlayStation Studios titles. Rest assured, I'll be keeping my eye on those lunar sales for you as this week progresses...
Feats Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Berlin Feats Challenges. The Wurst Delivery. Description: Deliver food to the bikers. How to accomplish:...
Discovery Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Discovery Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Discovery Challenges all revolve around discovering things in the level, like disguises, shortcuts, weapons and exits. Berlin Discovery Challenges. The Golden Ticket. Description: Obtain a juice bar ticket.
Part 26: Lucca's Orphanage
Lucca's Orphanage (Another World) To do the next part of the game, you must have completed at least one prerequisite. Retrieved the Mastermune or the Chrono Cross. Highly recommend retrieving the Mastermune. It will allow you to enter the dream with your party members. The Chrono Cross will only let Serge enter. Either one you choose, ensure Serge is equipt with the Red Plate.
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
All Mendoza Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the winery and Villa in Mendoza during the Mendoza - The Farewell Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
Starter Guide
Combat: Learn the ins and outs of the battle system when exploring the various Dungeons in The TV World. Status: See what stats do what. Social Qualities: Knowledge is power, and it can help you open new dialogue choices! See what each quality does and how to boost them. Spending...
Paralogues - List of Side Missions
This guide is a full list of Paralogues and is a part of IGN's coverage for Fire Emblem Engage. Paralogues are the game's side missions and ripe for material farming and Emblem Ring grinding. While some of the early Paralogues reward you with new characters, many of them focus on gaining Bonds for your Emblems by replaying iconic levels from their respective games.
All Chongqing Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the city of Chongqing during the Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
Emblem Micaiah
Cleric Unit can equip staves up to level C. Sync Skill. Augment Grants staff range +5 and area of effect +1. Engage Skill. Great Sacrifice Use to restore full HP to all allies, even those not under the player’s control. After use, unit’s HP=1. Engage Attack. Shine Light...
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
