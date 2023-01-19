ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

George Santos Lashes Out at Media Over Drag Queen Claims

By Allison Quinn
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) tore into the media on Thursday for what he described as the “categorically false” claim he used to perform as a drag queen. Images purporting to show Santos dressed in drag at a 2008 show in Brazil circulated Wednesday, along with interviews with a drag queen who said she knew Santos when he allegedly performed under the name “Kitara.” Santos, who backed Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay bill and aligned himself with the far right, dismissed the claims as the “most recent obsession from the media” in a statement on Twitter. “The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this,” he wrote.

chris
3d ago

Girl, signing that bill is no different than Ms Lindsey and the other wannabe queens amongst you all trying to present a cover. You’re busted…not to mention, honey Stevie Wonder can see you got more sugar in your tank than Walmart has on the shelves.

Carol Holley
3d ago

That’s really rich. He doesn’t deny lying to his grandparents, fled the Holocaust, but a drag queen no way! If we needed to know anymore about his character, this is a good confirmation.

just me
3d ago

hold up dude you're the one that started making those outrageous claims about yourself!! and I'm pretty sure we're going to find out this is true!!

