Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: LA Signs Former Athletics RHP to Minor League Deal

On Saturday, the Dodgers signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Cyr to a minor league deal. According to the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, the deal also includes an invite to big league spring training. The 29-year-old was initially drafted by the Giants in the tenth round of the 2015 draft. He spent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: LA Adds MLB Network Host as Part-Time Broadcaster

On Friday, the Dodgers added veteran play-by-play announcer, Stephen Nelson, to their broadcast team. Los Angeles is all about having star talent part of their club in all facets. Nelson will call over 50 home and road games on television this upcoming season, as he will primarily fill in for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Homecoming for Chris Woodward

Former Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward will reportedly join the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant, per the Los Angeles Times. The hiring is not official as the Dodgers have not made a formal announcement. Should Woodward join the organization, it would be a homecoming. Woodward was the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay

Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Writer Suggests LA Could Trade LeBron James For Role-Player Depth

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James is clearly frustrated with his club's erratic 21-25 start to its 2022-23 season. Though he can't be traded this season due to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension he signed with the club ahead of the year, James becomes trade-eligible this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA

