Camp Guitarist Collectibles are events that must be experienced. All six of them occur at Iron Mike's Camp. Be in the camp at night, between 7 pm and 10 pm (1900 to 2200) and look for a blue question mark on your minimap. It will lead you to the gazebo between the Mechanic shop and the Bounties hut. Enter the gazebo and wait for a member of the camp to pick up a guitar and begin singing a song. There is one song each night. If you miss a song, come back another night. They will continue to cycle around.

1 DAY AGO