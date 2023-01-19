Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
IGN
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
IGN
Discovery Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Discovery Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Discovery Challenges all revolve around discovering things in the level, like disguises, shortcuts, weapons and exits. Berlin Discovery Challenges. The Golden Ticket. Description: Obtain a juice bar ticket.
IGN
Feats Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Berlin Feats Challenges. The Wurst Delivery. Description: Deliver food to the bikers. How to accomplish:...
IGN
Paralogues - List of Side Missions
This guide is a full list of Paralogues and is a part of IGN's coverage for Fire Emblem Engage. Paralogues are the game's side missions and ripe for material farming and Emblem Ring grinding. While some of the early Paralogues reward you with new characters, many of them focus on gaining Bonds for your Emblems by replaying iconic levels from their respective games.
IGN
Paper Theatre
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
All Carpathian Mountain Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
IGN
Assassination Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Assassination Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Assassination Challenges all revolve around killing your targets in various unique ways. Many of these Challenges can best be done at the same point in the Mission. To...
‘Jamojaya’ Review: An Aspiring Rapper Clashes With His Manager-Father in Justin Chon’s Slippery Drama
Age-old stories of entertainment industry corruption and suffocating stage-parenting are given a freshly off-kilter perspective in writer-director Justin Chon’s “Jamojaya,” which zeroes in on a few days in the life of a rising Indonesian rapper as he attempts to cut professional ties with his former manager, who also happens to be his father. In many ways a bigger, flashier and more slippery companion piece to Chon’s memorable 2019 Sundance feature “Ms. Purple,” “Jamojaya” is elevated above its familiar narrative paces by sensitive camerawork and a pair of intriguing performances, and its suggestion that showbusiness ambitions and family ties don’t so...
IGN
Game Scoop! 706: Real Mature, Video Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing all the gory details on upcoming M-rated games. They also talk Final Fantasy and Resident Evil. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN
All Chongqing Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the city of Chongqing during the Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
IGN
Trenches - Official Launch Trailer
Trenches is a horror game set during World War 1. The game comes packed with randomized action and scare sequences, puzzles, and challenges to overcome. Trenches is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Camp Guitarist Collectibles
Camp Guitarist Collectibles are events that must be experienced. All six of them occur at Iron Mike's Camp. Be in the camp at night, between 7 pm and 10 pm (1900 to 2200) and look for a blue question mark on your minimap. It will lead you to the gazebo between the Mechanic shop and the Bounties hut. Enter the gazebo and wait for a member of the camp to pick up a guitar and begin singing a song. There is one song each night. If you miss a song, come back another night. They will continue to cycle around.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
IGN
Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough is all about the four Mission Stories in Chongqing's End Of An Era Mission, including how to find and complete them entirely undetected. Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories Walkthrough. There are four Mission Stories in Chongqing: All-Seeing Eyes, Certainty Principle,...
IGN
Part 26: Lucca's Orphanage
Lucca's Orphanage (Another World) To do the next part of the game, you must have completed at least one prerequisite. Retrieved the Mastermune or the Chrono Cross. Highly recommend retrieving the Mastermune. It will allow you to enter the dream with your party members. The Chrono Cross will only let Serge enter. Either one you choose, ensure Serge is equipt with the Red Plate.
IGN
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
IGN
Starter Guide
Combat: Learn the ins and outs of the battle system when exploring the various Dungeons in The TV World. Status: See what stats do what. Social Qualities: Knowledge is power, and it can help you open new dialogue choices! See what each quality does and how to boost them. Spending...
Comments / 0