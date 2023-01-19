Son of a coach: Conner Sheets shining on the basketball court

Watching Conner Sheets play basketball is like a study in energy transfer.

Sheets is all legs and arms and hair sprinting down the court to sink yet another basket for the Spanish Springs boys basketball team.

Sheets, a sophomore, is one of the top basketball players in Northern Nevada, a sport he seemingly was destined for as the son of longtime coach Torrey Sheets.

Torrey Sheets has been a basketball coach for 25 years, the past eight as an assistant at Spanish Springs.

As a young kid, Conner would go to Cougars practices and run all around the court and the perimeter, imitating NBA players he had seen on TV.

Spanish Springs coach Kyle Penney, whose son Nate is a senior on the team, said Conner almost made the older Cougars players look lazy in comparison.

"No one has to give him a workout. He would do it on his own. He would watch drills on YouTube and emulate other players," Penney said. "His work ethic played big role. He plays the game at a different speed than most people, that's a huge difference.

"His motor is unmatched, that's what's special about him."

As a pre-teen, Conner also played baseball and soccer as a way to burn off that energy. He loves basketball though, and turned his focus squarely to the court upon entering high school.

"I'm competitive. I love competing every day and trying to get better every day," he said.

Conner hopes to keep playing basketball in college, but is relishing his high school career. Last week, he helped fuel a Cougars rally after being down by 10 at Reno to take a 10-point win, 59-49.

He is quick to share credit.

"I'm on a great team with a lot of great players and great coaches," Conner said.

"I love this game and I love being in here," Conner said. "When we were down at Reno, as soon as we got a little momentum, started stealing a couple buckets, we got some confidence back. We just keep battling.

"You can't win it on one play, you have to play every possession like it's your last possession."

Conner said the Sheets family is a sports family. His younger brother, Peyton, plays basketball in the eighth grade at Sky Ranch.

"We talk about basketball a lot," he said. "But occasionally we talk about other things that go on in life."

As a freshman last season, Sheets led the Cougars with 12.1 points per game, hitting 49 percent of his shots and 67-of-137 from three-point range as the Cougars went undefeated in the regular season.

This season, through Jan. 17, he is averaging 17.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists. He's made 43 percent of his shots, including 35 percent from the arc (48-132). The Cougars are 9-0 in league play and in first place after beating Galena, 83-50, on Tuesday night.

North 5A standings

Boys' basketball standings through Jan. 17 (league, overall)

Spanish Springs 9-0, 13-5

Reno 6-3, 14-3

Douglas 6-3, 10-8

Bishop Manogue 6-3, 9-10

Damonte Ranch 4-5, 9-10

McQueen 4-5, 9-7

Reed 2-6, 5-10

Carson 2-7, 5-10

Galena 1-8, 6-11

Girls' basketball standings through Jan. 17 (league, overall)

Reno 8-0, 14-5

Bishop Manogue 8-1, 10-6

Douglas 5-4, 8-7

McQueen 5-4, 11-7

Spanish Springs 4-4, 6-11

Reed 4-4, 7-8

Damonte Ranch 3-6, 6-11

Galena 1-7, 5-13

Carson 0-8, 0-10

Upcoming games

Friday (all girls' games at 5:15 p.m.; all boys' games at 7 p.m.) : Galena at Reed; Bishop Manogue at McQueen; Carson at Spanish Springs; Douglas at Damonte Ranch.

Saturday: Boys, 11 a.m., Galena at Truckee; Girls, 12:30 p.m. Reno at Carson.

Tuesday, Jan 21 (all girls' games at 5:15 p.m.; all boys' games at 7 p.m.): Reno at Bishop Manogue; Carson at Galena, Reed at Douglas; Damonte Ranch at Spanish Springs.

Jim Krajewski covers college, high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Son of a coach: Conner Sheets shining on the basketball court